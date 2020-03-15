10yo shaves head to raise funds for leukaemia research

Ashlee Anderson, 10, raised about $3400 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave by chopping off her long locks, March 14, 2020.

Ashlee Anderson, 10, raised about $3400 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave by chopping off her long locks, March 14, 2020.

STOCKLAND Gladstone was a hive of activity on Saturday as people coloured or shaved their hair for a cure.

Kin Kora student Ashlee Anderson was brave enough to go under the razor for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

The 10-year-old’s long hair was plaited and chopped off, before the rest was shaved.

Ashlee said the plaits would be donated to help make wigs for cancer patients.

Ashlee Anderson, 10, raised about $3400 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave by chopping off her long locks

With the help of events at Kin Kora State School and friends and family, Ashlee smashed her fundraising goal.

According to Ashlee’s World’s Greatest Shave donation page, her initial goal was $2000.

She raised about $3400, which will go towards finding a cure for blood cancer.

The cancer is one of the top four most frequently diagnosed cancers and one of the leading causes of death by cancer in Australia.

To learn more, visit worldsgreatestshave.com.