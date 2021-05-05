$10M plan to help industry, tourism and economic growth

Auckland Hill, Gladstone before East Shores was established. The area will be beautified through $5 million in federal government funding to improve access, parking and link with East Shores. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Gladstone Regional Council and Gladstone Ports Corporation have thanked the Federal Government for $10m in funding that will help industry, tourism and economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack was in Gladstone on Tuesday to announce the funding for a hydrogen knowledge centre and to beautify Auckland Hill.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said the investment would provide the community with many opportunities and thanked the Australian Government for its commitment to strengthening the area’s economic and tourism growth.

“Council recently facilitated the transfer of Auckland Hill to the Gladstone Ports Corporation to enable further development of the East Shores precinct,” Mr Burnett said.

“This development is a welcome addition to our regions parklands and community spaces and

enhances the Gladstone regions visitor economy and tourism appeal.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Gladstone. The Deputy PM says the nation "owes a debt of gratitude" to Gladstone for helping keep the economic wheels of Australia turning during COVID. Picture: Rodney Stevens

“The funding for the Central Queensland Hydrogen Knowledge Centre is timely following the signing of the Gladstone Hydrogen Ecosystem Project MOU earlier this year.

“With Gladstone positioned to be Australia’s leading hydrogen export location by 2030 it is ideal that the Central Queensland Hydrogen Knowledge Centre is located in Gladstone.”

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman said the funding announcement would facilitate growth and prosperity for the community.

“In line with our mission to responsibly manage, develop and facilitate the prosperity of others through operating our port facilities and services in an economically, environmentally and socially sustainable manner, GPC is proud to support viable opportunities for economic development in the region,” a GPC spokeswoman said.

“Initiatives to establish a hydrogen knowledge centre and further develop key recreational areas will benefit the local community and the regional economy.

“Our future port precinct is envisaged to expand and develop to facilitate new trade, ensure prudent, efficient and sustainable growth to benefit our business, our customers and the community.

“As such, GPC is proud to be working with valued stakeholders and all levels of government to maximise the region’s prosperity.”

