$10k up for grabs during 1770 Festival art event

The 1770 Art Show is back on at this year's 1770 Festival with a chance to win $10,000 cash for submitting your art piece.

Would you like a shot at winning $10,000 for submitting your piece of quilting or textiles at a community event?

The annual 1770 Festival is giving you that opportunity when it opens the 1770 Art Show, Quilting and Textiles Exhibitions on Wednesday, May 19.

At 5.30pm that day, the Opening Night Gala will be held at the Agnes Water Community Centre on Springs Rd.

Book your tickets HERE and enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival, hors d’oeuvres, lucky door prize, live music and the cash bar.

This fabulous creative showcase will be open to the Public from 10am on Thursday, May 20, (closing daily at 4pm) until 1pm on Sunday, May 23.

Make sure you pop in and take time to appreciate all of the beautiful work on display across a variety of media as part of your 1770 Festival experience.

Festival Tickets for entry to the main precinct at the 1770 SES Grounds from 21-23 May are now on sale HERE as well as all the latest information about the 1770 Festival.

Extend your stay and explore pristine beaches, an extensive range of wildlife and, of course, the Southern Great Barrier Reef right on our doorstep.

The 1770 Festival in 2021 is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland and Gladstone Regional Council.

