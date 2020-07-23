Menu
Ergon crews are currently working to restore power.
UPDATE: Residents, primary school, shops still without power

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM
UPDATE 8.30AM: 

SOUTH Gladstone residents are expected to be without power for three hours, an Ergon spokesman said. 

Principal Corporate Communications advisor Brett Judge said the small fire caused significant damage at the top of the power pole this morning.  

Mr Judge said Ergon crews are currently assessing the damage. 

He said crews suspect a combination of dry weather, dust and rain was the cause of the fire. 

He said 140 customers from a section of Toolooa St, including South Gladstone Primary School and a couple of shops  are still experiencing a power outage. 

He said crews are working on getting power back as soon as possible, and will return at a later date to replace the pole. 

Mr Judge urges residents to call triple 000 if they see power pole fires and lines down. 

"We're sort of mindful people trying to help when they're better off staying away," he said. 

Residents can check Ergon's website for regular outage updates

 

INITIAL:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency services attended a small power pole fire in South Gladstone this morning.

A QFES spokeswoman said one crew was called to Anne St at 5.15am after reports of a power pole on fire.

She said crews extinguished the fire at 6.24am and left the scene in the hands of Ergon.

The Ergon Energy website states the outage impacted 1036 customers.

Customers were impacted from Philip Street in the west to Moura Crescent in the east, taking in the South Gladstone shops on Toolooa Street.

Power has now been restored in the area.

