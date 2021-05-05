$100M more committed to minerals exploration

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt MP and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at Auckland Point lookout on Wednesday morning.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt MP and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at Auckland Point lookout on Wednesday morning.

The Federal Government has announced a further $100 million to extend a minerals exploration incentive by four years, in Gladstone on Wednesday.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt MP said the Junior

Minerals Exploration Incentive (JEMI) would help to ensure jobs for future generations of miners.

“The Coalition Government will continue to support our junior mining companies and

encourage exploration and development of new resource deposits,” Mr Pitt said.

“We need to ensure that we have a continuous investment pipeline for development across

regional Australia.

“The resources sector directly employs more than 260,000 people, with most of these jobs

in regional Australia.

“We want to make sure the industry continues to grow and maximises the benefits for all

Australians.

“Our successful, stable and secure resources sector is underpinned by our world class junior

explorers.

“These companies ensure the ongoing exploration and the discovery of new mineral

resources, including critical minerals that positions Australia to drive the global economy of

the future.

“Australia can provide the world with secure supply chains and manufacturing opportunities

for rare earths and critical minerals that are vital in the production process of our

smartphones, batteries, new tech medical appliances and our defence componentry.”

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the resource sector in Flynn played an important role in the manufacturing chain.

“Nearly everything that we use each day began its life as a mineral. Your car, mobile phone

are examples,” he said.

“Global demands for minerals is increasing as our demand for assets increase. I welcome the

announcement to extend JEMI by four years. This will provide assistance and incentives to

future miners in my electorate of Flynn.

“JEMI converts tax losses into exploration credits for investors and this will provide a tax

offset for junior mining companies in Central Queensland.”

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Greenfields exploration is what identifies the new high-quality mineral deposits across 80 per cent of Australia that is underexplored.

Junior explorers find up to 70 per cent of deposits that form the pipeline for new projects.

To date, the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive has supported 85 junior exploration

companies, with over half of these companies headquartered in Western Australia.

“The program has encouraged companies to explore for resources in untapped areas of

Australia, helping to generate future development, jobs and investment in the resources

sector,” Mr Pitt said.

“Extension of the Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive complements the existing suite of

Australian Government support for greenfield exploration, including the $225 million

Exploring for the Future Program run by Geoscience Australia.”

The $125 million second phase of the Exploring for the Future Program will feature eight

projects that will unlock the potential of Australia’s groundwater, energy and mineral

resources across the country.

More Gladstone region political news:

– $10M plan to help industry, tourism and economic growth

– Stronger Communities Gladstone share in $2.5m DV funding

– Why nation owes Gladstone ‘a debt of gratitude’