100km cycle to raise money for school chaplains

THE annual chaplain bike ride, the Tour de Chaplain, is fast approaching and will be held on Saturday July 22.

Event organiser Sandy Beak said so far about 85 people had signed up for the ride, although she was not among them.

"I'm into social cycling, if you could put a lounge seat on the back of the bike I would be there,” she said.

Instead Mrs Beak will be manning one of the support vehicles with her husband, helping provide food, rest stops and signs along the way.

"It is a very organised event, we've spent a lot of time and years fine-tuning it to what it is today,” she said.

As was the case with last year's event, the riders will start at Many Peaks and cycle to Yarwun Recreational Park, a distance of 100km.

The route will take riders through the Boyne Valley, over the Calliope River Bridge and on to Yarwun.

A smaller 30km ride will leave Calliope at about lunchtime.

The event, which has been running for 20 years, previously took a route between Gladstone and Rockhampton but the comparatively quiet roads of the Boyne Valley made the decision to keep the event there an easy one.

Funds raised at the event will go towards supporting chaplains to provide assistance to local schools. This includes an initiative called brekky club.

"Brekky club is basically providing breakfast for kids as some aren't able to have breakfast at home for a variety of reasons,” Mrs Beak said.

"It provides leadership opportunities.

"I have students coming in and helping me serve the rest of the school which gives them an opportunity to work together as a team.”

Those taking part in the bike ride will have the opportunity to win a major prize which is valued at $500 from M1 Cycles at Gladstone.