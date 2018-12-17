Menu
One month after it was announced recycling would be sent to landfill, Ipswich homeowners had made an effort to improve their recycling, the council said.
Council News

$100k to Gladstone council to prepare for waste levy

17th Dec 2018 6:30 AM
MORE than $100,000 will be spent on upgrading the Gladstone region's waste disposal site, to prepare for the introduction of the waste levy in July 2019.

The funds were given to Gladstone Regional Council by the State Government as a slice of its $5 million allocated to councils statewide for waste facility upgrades.

On Saturday the Government said the levy would be introduced at $75 a tonne instead of the initial price of $70.

Minister for the Environment Leeanne Enoch said the levy was part of a broader strategy to improve waste recycling and recovery.

"This will provide a growing incentive for the community and business to take advantage of expanding resource recovery and recycling options across the state," Ms Enoch said.

Local Government Association of Queensland chief executive Greg Hallam welcomed the levy-ready grant program, saying it was in the interests of both the Government and councils that infrastructure was in place to support the waste levy.

"This gives councils room to come up with innovative solutions, wise investment and big-picture thinking," Mr Hallam said.

gladstone regional council queensland government waste levy
Gladstone Observer

