$100k study launched for Gladstone region creek dredging

Tegan Annett
| 16th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
Online bloggers and lifestyle photographers ST Surf Images said the town of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was the friendliest town in Australia after a week-long visit.
STSurfImages.com

THE Gladstone Regional Council is funding a $100,000 study and design plan into dredging Round Hill Creek, despite one councillor describing it as a "gross misuse of ratepayers' money".

The study will be used to lobby Federal Government financial support to complete the work, which is hoped to solve the ongoing issue of a lack of access to the Great Barrier Reef for tourism operators and recreational fishermen from Seventeen Seventy.

The debate split councillors at yesterday's meeting, with Kahn Goodluck and Rick Hansen refusing to support allocating $100,000 for the design plan.

Cr Goodluck said the sand push wasn't the council's responsibility, and it should lobby for the Federal Government to do the study and the work.

"We have an obligation to spend ratepayer money on ratepayer issues," Cr Goodluck said. "This is a gross misuse of ratepayer money."

He also worried that a design plan would be out of date by the time financial support was secured.

"If we have years of lobbying ... That (report) becomes null and void because the sandbar changes on a monthly basis," he said.

But Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the $100,000 report would help him rally financial support from State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Flynn's Federal Member Ken O'Dowd. The creek depth and access has long been a concern of Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill, which struggles to perform boat rescues because of the shallow channels. Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council had a "moral obligation" to ensure the safety of boat users in the Agnes Water region, asking the councillors "what is a life worth?".

Cr Trevor warned they could "have a death on their hands" if the council did nothing.

The depth of the creek, which is used by fishermen and tourism operators, has dropped from 1.3 metres 18months ago to around 100millimetres.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water reef operators round hill creek tourism

Gas giant's Curtis Island venture takes $1 billion hit

Gas giant's Curtis Island venture takes $1 billion hit

Gas giant Santos has slashed $1.1 billion from the value of its GLNG project on Curtis Island as it continues to deal with low oil prices.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Council's hot property at Agnes set to go under the hammer

GOING, GOING: Gladstone Regional Council will auction off two town houses at Agnew Water.

Units once built for council workers up for sale.

