$100k study launched for Gladstone region creek dredging

THE Gladstone Regional Council is funding a $100,000 study and design plan into dredging Round Hill Creek, despite one councillor describing it as a "gross misuse of ratepayers' money".

The study will be used to lobby Federal Government financial support to complete the work, which is hoped to solve the ongoing issue of a lack of access to the Great Barrier Reef for tourism operators and recreational fishermen from Seventeen Seventy.

The debate split councillors at yesterday's meeting, with Kahn Goodluck and Rick Hansen refusing to support allocating $100,000 for the design plan.

Cr Goodluck said the sand push wasn't the council's responsibility, and it should lobby for the Federal Government to do the study and the work.

"We have an obligation to spend ratepayer money on ratepayer issues," Cr Goodluck said. "This is a gross misuse of ratepayer money."

He also worried that a design plan would be out of date by the time financial support was secured.

"If we have years of lobbying ... That (report) becomes null and void because the sandbar changes on a monthly basis," he said.

But Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the $100,000 report would help him rally financial support from State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Flynn's Federal Member Ken O'Dowd. The creek depth and access has long been a concern of Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill, which struggles to perform boat rescues because of the shallow channels. Deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council had a "moral obligation" to ensure the safety of boat users in the Agnes Water region, asking the councillors "what is a life worth?".

Cr Trevor warned they could "have a death on their hands" if the council did nothing.

The depth of the creek, which is used by fishermen and tourism operators, has dropped from 1.3 metres 18months ago to around 100millimetres.