1000 JOBS: $1b project to prioritise local workers, business

Australia Future Energy's chief operating officer Ron Higson and chief executive officer Kerry Parker anticipate construction to start in 2020 on its above-ground coal gasification project.

Tegan Annett

GLADSTONE workers will be prioritised for hundreds of jobs in what is being described as a "community" project.

Australia Future Energy is already in discussions with a Gladstone business as a potential contractor for construction of its proposed above-ground coal gasification plant.

During construction the plant is expected to create between 800-1000 jobs at peak.

It will create 250 ongoing jobs.

Chief operating officer Ron Higson said the company's preference was always a local workforce.

The company is also in talks with Central Queensland coal mines for the purchase of 1.5 million tonnes of low-quality coal per year to process and turn into syngas and ammonia.

Mr Parker said the process would also involve Aurizon's coal rail network and Jemena's Queensland Gas Pipeline.

The site will produce 30MW (net) of electrical power available for the local market.