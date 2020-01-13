Menu
The Ubobo Soldier Settler's house.

100 YEARS: Boyne Valley township celebrates

liana walker
13th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
A BOYNE Valley Township will be celebrating a significant milestone this Anzac Day.

2020 marks the centenary of the Ubobo Soldier Settlement and The Boyne Valley Historical Society’s Kathy McLachlan is hoping to bring descendants of those families to a special celebration.

She said there were originally 54 blocks given to returning soldiers in 1920, from Wietalaba through to Littlemore and Builyan.

Of those original settlers only one family, Davies, remains in the area.

Mrs McLachlan said many families left because the blocks allocated, ranging from 80 to 200 acres, were not suitable for dairy farming or cultivating.

“A lot of the settlers requested to be given extra blocks,” Mrs McLachlan said.

Later eight more blocks were allocated on the other side of the Boyne River, in an area ranging from 500 to 1200 acres.

Some soldiers returning from World War II also moved to Ubobo and some of their families remain in the area.

However, very little has been recorded about the Ubobo Soldier Settlement.

Mrs McLachlan said in 2015 they managed to get in contact with most of the descendants’ families for the Anzac Day centenary.

She said up to 500 people attended the service and she was hopeful to see a similar number this year.

This year they’re stepping the celebrations up, planning a weekend-long event from April 25 to 27.

On Anzac Day there will be a service, a soldier’s lunch and cutting of a cake.

Through the whole weekend there will be self-guided tours of the original blocks of land, a historical display at the CWA hall including files on each family and artefacts.

“We found with the centenary of Anzac Day a lot of people had never been (to Boyne Valley),” Mrs McLachlan said.

“They didn’t realise their great grandfather had been here.”

Any descendants of the ­soldier settlers or anyone with historical information is ­encouraged to get in contact through the form on: boyne valley.org.au.

