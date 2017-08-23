27°
100-seat jets hauled in to Gladstone, more sales on the way: Alliance

Tegan Annett
| 23rd Aug 2017 7:13 AM
An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.
An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.

A MONTH in to offering its Gladstone to Brisbane services Alliance Airlines has hauled in larger jets to keep up with demand.

Causing astir amongst regular travellers with its free flights and $59 deals, the flight provider says it's experienced strong demand since jetting in to Gladstone.

Chief executive Lee Schofield said they have upgraded three flights from the 80-seat Fokker 70 to their larger 100 seat Fokker 100 jet.

Gladstone Airport privatises security screening

They've also chosen the Port City to host Alliance Airlines managers for the company's annual conference.

 

Alliance Airlines Lee Schofield. An Alliance Airlines Fokker 70 touches down for the first time at Gladstone Airport after the departure of Virgin Australia's service to Brisbane.
Alliance Airlines Lee Schofield.

The senior management team will stay in Gladstone from September 6 - 7 for the event which is held at a different city each year.

"We have been delighted by the support we have received from the Gladstone community ... we see support growing week on week," Mr Schofield said.

The Alliance Airlines service was brought to Gladstone in lieu of Virgin Australia sending its turboprop fleet to other regional centres in New South Wales.

Mr Schofield added the company would continue to offer sale fares "on a regular basis".

"We are committed to providing real competition in the Gladstone market and ensuring the community has access to affordable airfares," Mr Schofield said.

The flight provider had zero cancellations in its first month but some delays due to foggy conditions.

"Our aim is to provide the most reliable and on-time airline service to/from Gladstone on an ongoing basis," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  alliance airlines gladstone airport sales

