‘100 per cent vegan’ cafe to serve meat

Tam Lord outside her new Nutri Hitt cafe in Albion. Picture: Claudia Baxter/AAP

BRISBANE'S much-loved healthier dessert business Nutri Hitt is changing location and direction.

The cafe and cake shop specialising in gluten-free, dairy-free, processed sugar-free and vegan eats is bidding farewell to its Racecourse Rd store in Hamilton for new digs on Hudson Rd, Albion.

The move will not only see the eatery double in size, but heralds the move to a full cafe menu and its first endeavour into non-plant-based bites.

"As much as we have loved being 100 per cent vegan in our current store, we want to cater to the larger Brisbane market and listen to what our customers want," says owner Tam Lord.

While the cafe will still maintain a large range of vegan meals, particularly at breakfast, meat, fish and egg options will also be added.

Think walnut-crusted roast salmon with sauteed broccoli, asparagus and dill cashew cream or cauliflower and mixed potato hash with free range eggs.

The 30-seater cafe will also serve its signature range of smoothies and juices alongside Bare Bones coffee.

Nutri Hitt's popular cake wholesale and catering arm will operate out of the new Albion site as well, though the venture will now be more retail focused.

Doors are set to open next month.