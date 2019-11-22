100 jobs would go if power station closed

ECONOMIC LIFEBLOOD: The eventual closure of Callide B Power Station will have a significant impact on the Banana Shire’s economy.

JOB security discussions over the future of the Callide B Power Station are under way 10 years ahead of the station's projected closure date.

Callide MP Colin Boyce advocates that CS Energy and the State Government need to keep Callide B open as long as possible for the local economy.

"There is in the vicinity of 100 jobs that would be lost if that facility closed," he said.

"That would have a significant effect on the economy of Biloela.

"It's important we maintain our base-load generated assets as long as possible to maintain frequency and reliability in the electricity system."

After inviting Mr Boyce on a tour of the power station this week, CS Energy chief executive Andrew Bills said CS Energy continued to invest in the long-term future of Callide Power Station and would be a major employer in Biloela for many years to come.

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates believed that job losses from Callide B could be sooner than 2028.

"One gentleman said his job could be gone in 2023 and I don't know how many are in his category," Mr Bates said.

"He's been told they'll have to get rid of a bunch of operators prior to closure and I'd guess there's 50-100 in that category.

"If people lost their job they may not stay in the region and that could have a detrimental effect on the real estate pricing as well, as there'll be a bunch of people trying to sell homes all at once, which will likely lower the prices."

Mr Bills said the proposed retirement date of Callide B Power Station had always been 2028 due to the fact the plant had a design life of 40 years (it was commissioned in 1988).

"Any talk of Callide B closing is premature," he said.

"We are focused on keeping Callide B open for as long as possible. The Biloela community can rest assured that CS Energy is working with our employees and other key stakeholders, such as the Queensland Government's Just Transition Group, to ensure a smooth transition to a renewable energy-led future.

"In the meantime, it is business as usual. CS Energy will continue to invest in the site and its people to provide reliable electricity for Queensland - any suggestion to contrary is simply nonsense."

Currently there is a $70 million overhaul and turbine upgrade of the station's C3 unit, which will wrap up in two weeks. A $40 million overhaul of the station's B1 unit will kick off in May 2020.