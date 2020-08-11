Menu
Boy Espresso Bar owner Carly Urquhart said 110 boxes have been donated to the Cereal for Coffee initiative so far, with more to come.
Community

100 cereal boxes donated to school breakfast clubs

Jacobbe McBride
11th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
A GLADSTONE cafe owner says there is still time for the community to donate to an initiative which offers free coffee for boxes of cereal.

Boy Espresso Bar owner Carly Urquhart said they were the only cafe north of Gympie which is involved in the initiative which donates cereal boxes to school breakfast clubs.

Even with more than 100 cereal boxes collected over the course of today, Ms Urquhart said she would not rest until they had surpassed last year’s total.
“We were hoping to get more because we got more last year and we would like to beat every year,” she said.

This is the third year Boy Espresso Bar has been involved in the Cereal for Coffee initiative. Any school in Gladstone with a breakfast club can benefit from their generosity.

“I don’t know specifically the schools but it goes to any school that has a breakfast club, so usually that means they have a school chaplain who runs it,” Ms Urquhart said.

She said other cafes and businesses in the region should jump on board and support the cause which helps benefit kids in need.

“I have said it the last couple of years too, just jump on board and do it,” Ms Urquhart said.

“It is not anything to lose, like you are giving away a coffee and swapping it for a kid’s breakfast at a school.

“It is easy for us, a no-brainer really.”

Ms Urquhart said her business is on track to participate in the event for at least the next few years.

“We’ll do it next year for sure, this is our third time because we opened in August and did it straight away,” she said.

“It got changed this year due to COVID-19 but we’ll do it for the fourth and fifth, hopefully it keeps going.”

Ms Urquhart said the majority of people still wanedt to pay for their coffee despite their donation entitling them to a free one.

“They’re like ‘no I still want to pay’ but most people are really good, they think it’s great and jump on board every year,” she said.

“If people want to still drop off cereal another day that’s fine we will donate it to the same cause for the rest of the week.”

boy espresso bar breakfast club free coffee gladstone covid-19
Gladstone Observer

