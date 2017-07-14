100 applications later and still jobless

JESSICA Labbett readily admits she's one of the lucky ones when it comes to her work, yet she has applied for more than 100 jobs.
If she's lucky, spare a thought for those in worse positions.
Ms Labbett's partner has a job and they are renting a home, but she says it's incredibly tough out there for job seekers.
"I've been searching for about three years ... but now I've been really searching for the last year-and-half,” she said.
"I think I've gotten one face-to-face interview, that was just before Christmas last year, and I just missed out on that one.
"It's extremely tough at the moment, there's jobs around, but then a couple of weeks later I just get a rejection letter.”
Ms Labbett has young kids, which she says does not make it easy to find work either.
"I'd prefer to be in administration rather than fast food but I had to lower the bar and I did apply for (fast food) and I got a rejection letter from them,” she said.
"They said the hours I wanted to work were not what they needed from me. I can work most hours but I would like to have that little night time period where I'm putting my daughter to sleep.”
Ms Labbett even has qualifications - a Certificate 3 in Business Administration and Retail Customer Service.
The Fitzroy region, including Gladstone had an unemployment rate of 7.1% in June, recently released quarterly figures reveal, making it the second highest in the state.