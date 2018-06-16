10 years of giving back for Agnes Bank

BANK ON IT: Agnes Water 1770 Community Enterprises branch manager Shiree Frost said the bank's success couldn't have happened without the community's support.

BANK ON IT: Agnes Water 1770 Community Enterprises branch manager Shiree Frost said the bank's success couldn't have happened without the community's support.

IT IS an integral part of the community and this weekend Agnes Water 1770 Community Enterprises (a branch of the Bendigo Bank) will celebrate 10 years of operation.

Branch manager Shiree Frost said the bank couldn't have achieved what it had without the community's support.

"We've got a band of really loyal customers and a great team," she said.

Staff of Agnes Water 1770 Community Enterprises will celebrate ten years of operation on the weekend.

"Eighty per cent of our profits from this branch go straight back to our local community."

Since it opened, the branch has given back in excess of $159,000 to community organisations.

"So far this year we've (supported the) Agnes Water Triathlon, 1770 Art Show - where we were the major sponsor - and (we'll support the) Captain Cook Festival for 2020," Ms Frost said.

"That will be a major event for the town."

Ms Frost has been branch manager for four months but has worked in the branch for nearly 10 years.

She said it was "awesome" to be at the helm for the bank's 10-year anniversary.

"We're the only full-service bank in town," Ms Frost said.

"Last year we were able to pay a profit to our shareholders for the first time."

"Obviously I'd like to see the branch grow, I'd invite any potential customers to come in and have a chat and see what we can offer."

All are invited to a celebratory morning tea today at the branch from 9am-noon.

Join in further celebration at the Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Club from 5.30pm this evening.