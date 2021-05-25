10 ways to turbo-charge Qld's economic growth

Queensland has a wealth of opportunities for future growth across the state, according to analysis done by Urbis.

With the depth of Queensland's natural resources, diversity of its regions and the strengths of its lifestyle brand, city and community-shaping experts Urbis has uncovered 10 top drivers for long term growth and prosperity.

1. Sustained investment in transport infrastructure building connectivity, supply chain resilience and export capability: Ports of Gladstone and Townsville; the Inland Rail network, intermodal freight terminals, Brisbane Metro, Cross River Rail, expansion of the Gold Coast Light Rail and the Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade and upgrades proposed to the M1.

Jake Laing, Scott Schultz and Matthew work on the Inland Rail project.

2. Focus on renewable and clean energy with $145 million to establish renewable energy zones across northern, central and southern Queensland complemented by the $500 million Renewable Energy Fund to catalyse renewable energy projects. Allied to Commitment to clean energy sources including accelerating the hydrogen industry anchored by the $20 million training centre of excellence in Beenleigh.

3. Growth of digital and data intensive sectors enabled by roll out of high-speed digital networks, delivery of Starlink and connection of the submarine cable to the Sunshine Coast. Associated establishment of Cyber Security Innovation Nodes in Brisbane, Townsville and the Sunshine Coast and Tier iii Pulse Data Centre in Toowoomba.

4. Focus on intensifying health knowledge and expanding bio-medical research and innovation capabilities leveraging the expansion of clusters in South East Queensland (Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast) and Northern Queensland (Townsville and Cairns).

Townsville Port. Picture: Alix Sweeney

5. Continued expansion of defence sector and associated advanced manufacturing (avionics, space and spatial industries) hubs in Cairns, Townsville, Shoalwater Bay and Ipswich.

6. Increased focus on strategic productive and lifestyle precincts including major new development opportunities at Roma Street Station and Woolloongabba in Brisbane, and Townsville Rail Yards.

7. Expansion of regional lifestyle opportunities including the $175 million Wellcamp Entertainment Precinct in Toowoomba and the redevelopment of the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

8. Emergence of a globally significant creative industries and film production hub - Gold Coast and Redlands.

An artist impression of the proposed Gabba redevelopment if Brisbane wins the rights to the 2032 Olympic Games.

9. Long term investment in the talent pipeline and growth in export of specialist talent. Nine new state schools state-wide funded by the expanded Building Future Schools Fund. Focus on marine and maritime R+D and training (Townsville, Cairns and the Gold Coast).

10. The potential Brisbane as the preferred candidate for the 2032 Olympics building momentum and confidence for the State.

