10 Tips for better iPhone pics

10 Tips for taking better photos with your iPhone:

Download an app: There are plenty of apps out there for free that allow you to play around with your iPhone camera's settings. Automatic is great, but for those who really want to take control, there's a plethora of options for learning how to shoot in manual.

Play around with filters: iPhones, and phones in general, are great for giving us options after a photo has been taken. Why not convert to black and white to make something look vintage? How about an orange colour cast to make your photos look warm and inviting? Play around and experiment, and turn a good photo into a great photo.

Have a clear subject: Don't try to include everything. The best photos have a subject which is clearly identifiable. Sometimes if you take a portrait and you include too much of their environment, they get lost in the picture.

Composition: While it's important to clearly identify the subject of the photo, this doesn't necessarily mean putting them right in the middle of it. Photographers often use a composition tip called the rule of thirds, where an imaginary grid is drawn over the image like a tic-tac-toe board, and the subject placed where the lines intersect.

Tell a story: In a digital world, the number of photos we can take is unlimited. Rather than just taking one photo and trying to include everything, try telling a story with your photos. Take a wide angle shot to establish the scene, but then zoom in on details to emphasise the elements that make it interesting.

Change your angle: Why not get down low, or try to climb up high? We see the world from eye level every day, so have a go at creating something more dynamic. Looking upwards at your subject can make them look powerful, whereas looking down on your subject can make the viewer feel like a bird in the sky.

Try not to shoot at midday: Midday sun can give plenty of light for your photos, but it's not always the most flattering for your subject. Shooting at the start and end of the day, when the sun is lower in the sky, can produce a warm, golden light, as well as long, moody shadows.

Look for interesting elements: Reflections, symmetry, and colour are just some of the creative tools at your disposal that can really make your photos pop. Try to create photos that have strong visual impact and catch the viewers eye at a glance.

Keep it steady: One of the things that can really kill a photo is a shaky hand. Even though iPhones are small, try using two hands for stability, or even better, a tripod. This will also allow you to turn off the flash at night, so it doesn't overpower beautiful, moody light.

Shoot, shoot, shoot!: Don't forget to have fun with it. If you're out taking photos with your iPhone, often trial and error is the best way to learn. Get out there, explore new places, and try new things; having fun and trying new things is often the best way to let your creative juices flow.