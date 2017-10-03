10 surprising facts about tradies you didn't know

Apparently, Aussie tradies have shifted their attitude, and some even chose a healthy kale salad of the tradition Four 'N' Twenty meat pies.

Tradies have long had an "image" issue.

Smokos, wolf whistles, messy foot prints through the house, Four 'N' Twenty pies and the builder's crack to name a few.

Apparently, Aussie tradies have shifted their attitudes though.

They've ditched their bad behaviour to become health conscious and courteous.

According to a recent survey of 1,700 users of tradie marketplace, ServiceSeeking.com.au:

No more Smoko:

74.72% of tradies don't smoke.

Of those that do, 16.60% smoke once per day.

Only 8.68% report smoking more than once per day

Tradies turn up on time

56% of tradies report never arriving late.

Of those that have turned up late, only 1.13% report doing it most of the time

Talk Back Radio still popular

Tradies still love Alan Jones while working on the job, although Nova 96.9 and Today FM 104.1 are the preferred options for background noise.

19.91% of tradies report listening to PodCasts while at work in a hat-tip to modern technology.

Kale salad replaces Four 'N' Twenty Pies

84% of tradies prefer a healthy packed lunch from home.

16% admit to still eating takeaway on the job

And it seems as though their customers agree too.



The conventional stereotypes were put to over 1,000 customers, specifically smoko's, bad B.O, mess, and wolf whistling.



Encouragingly less than 10% of respondents think tradies are guilty as charged. 55% of people who had hired a tradie said that none of the traditional stereotypes apply.



Jeremy Levitt, CEO of ServiceSeeking.com.au says "Tradies can no longer get away with bad behaviour.

The secret to winning more jobs is positive word of mouth and generating lots of reviews online.

60% of customers report hiring a tradie 2 or 3 times so there is no room for a tradie to cause offence.

In addition, tradie marketplace sites like ServiceSeeking.com.au eliminate businesses with negative reviews so the days of seeing the worst behaviour on the job seem to be over."



Survey data from a survey of 1,709 users of ServiceSeeking.com.au in September 2017, an online services marketplace connecting customers with over 150,000 local tradies.

