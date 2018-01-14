$10 slashed off meals as new managers prepare for revamp

Lawrence Walsh is the new chef at the Camelot Motel in Gladstone, which has recently undergone a change in ownership.

Lawrence Walsh is the new chef at the Camelot Motel in Gladstone, which has recently undergone a change in ownership. Matt Taylor GLA100118CHEF

THE new people at the helm of an ocean-view motel and restaurant hidden up Agnes St have big plans for its future.

Gladstone chef of 30 years, Lawrence Walsh has joined the new managers of the Camelot Motel who are determined to make the business a place for families to enjoy.

Mr Walsh, who previously worked behind the stoves at the Brasserie Golf Club Restaurant and the Yacht Club, said it was an exciting opportunity to bring new ideas to the motel and restaurant.

The regular on Gladstone's foodie Facebook pages, said the Camelot Motel now had a focus on local produce and affordable family meals.

"This place has so much potential to be a nice, family friendly venue," he said.

New managers Alison and Kevin Petiffer relocated to Gladstone late last year after spending 12 months managing a motel at Kingaroy.

Alison and Kevin Pettifer are the new managers at the Camelot Motel. Matt Taylor GLA100118CHEF

They have released a new menu, taking $10 off most meal prices to change the perception the restaurant was not affordable for families.

Mr Walsh's creativity and love for experimenting with food has added new flavours to the menu too.

Some of the new main meal options include pesto and bocconcini chicken, pan seared salmon with wasabi aoli and grilled rib fillet for between $25 - $30.

"What I enjoy most is when you get to be creative and make people happy," Mr Walsh said.

"I love that I get to play with ingredients, and (at the Camelot) as long as it's affordable, they're happy for me to just go for it."

The Camelot was closed for a week during Christmas and New Year for redecorating, but the Petiffer's said they are not finished yet.

"It's a really beautiful area, I really like the atmosphere here," Ms Petiffer said.

"I actually didn't realise we had these (ocean) views from the (Camelot) motel, so that was a lovely surprise."

The Petiffers are keen to host regular events too including a tapas on the lawn with live music.

Additionally to the Camelot, the couple has also taken over management of Gladstone Palms Motel.