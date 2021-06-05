$10 pizza treat nightmare for prestigious school

Reconciliation Mufti Day at a posh schools this week will be remembered for many years after a lunchtime pizza treat turned into a nightmare for organisers.

It was a Reconciliation Mufti Day beyond everyone's expectations.

The parents of boys enrolled in prestigious Sydney Grammar School K-6 grades were delighted when their little darlings were invited to dress in the colours of the Aboriginal flag to commemorate Reconciliation Day on May 31.

The school pizza treat …

… came with a colourful language lesson.

Ditching their grey blazers and black ties, the youngsters would immerse themselves in Indigenous culture for one day with a $10 pizza lunch put on.

The event went off without a hitch, or so it seemed, until that evening when an email was sent home to parents.

Some students, explained the school email, had been regaling their families with some especially colourful conversation.

The email included an apology from the school and explained a troubling oversight by organisers.

The pizzas had arrived in boxes emblazoned with some unfortunate expressions.

This column has since learned the pizzas came from Sliced Detroit Pizza - and were printed with the names of creatively named customers the store refuse to deliver to.

Among them: Major Boner, Ho le Fuk, Jack Mehoff, Oliver Bush, Jack Knoff and Monica Blewbillski.

