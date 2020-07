Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

IT was a beautiful morning out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Many people, young and old, strolled around looking at stalls for the Rotary Charity Markets.

Some milestones where celebrated, with Zoe Bernabe celebrating her 2nd birthday.

Many families used the morning to buy fresh fruit and vegies, while others simply enjoyed the other stalls on offer.

If you have a story you would like to share, email us at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au