10 months after Cyclone Debbie's damage roadwork begins

BEWARE: A road sign just outside of Builyan in the Boyne Valley warns trucks of the road's dangers.

BEWARE: A road sign just outside of Builyan in the Boyne Valley warns trucks of the road's dangers. Matt Taylor GLA220118SIGN

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

EXCLUSIVE: About 10 months after ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie damaged the Gladstone Monto Rd through the Dawes Range, repair work has begun.

Signs saying the road is not suitable for semi-trailers have been in place since the road was damaged following heavy rain from the cyclone.

The State Government said road construction to fix 17 landslips caused by the cyclone started this week near Gladstone and north of Rockhampton.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the work would concentrate on landslips on Gladstone-Monto Rd at the Dawes Range, south of Many Peaks.

"Following a full assessment of the damage and scope of repairs, a contract has been awarded to Ark Construction Group to repair the region's landslips over the next four months,” he said.

Mr Butcher thanked the community and industry in the Boyne Valley for their patience. "I will continue to advocate for this region to ensure infrastructure improves across the Gladstone region well after these repairs are completed,” he said.

"For local industries such as cattle and logging, the detour has meant additional travel times of up to six hours for every trip.

Boyne Valley resident Frank McKee said it was not good enough it had taken so long to get to this point.

"If it was in the south-east corner it would've been fixed within 10 days, here it's 10 months and we're still waiting,” he said.

Mr McKee said producers trying to move cattle to Monto had to go the long way around.

"It's just put an enormous cost on people trying to do business in the Boyne Valley region,” he said.

"It's been frustrating, disappointing and demoralising.”

Mr McKee said you could get through the road in a 2WD before the repair work started.

However, he said the roadworks had to be done properly.

"Just do it once and do it right,” Mr McKee said.

"This is just gone on and on and on, so we will believe it when we see it.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Gladstone-Monto Rd was expected to reopen within four months.

"Motorists are reminded when travelling through these roadworks to slow down, obey road signs, remain alert to the changed traffic conditions and drive safely,” he said.

During the work a single lane be open and there will be 24-hour traffic management. Semi-trailers will not be able to get through.

The roadworks will be similar to work completed on the Mount Morgan Range after Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

"The first action will be removal of loose material from the landslip and construction of a new base using large rock,” Mr Butcher said.

"This rock will be placed in a staircase formation to form the foundation on which the section of Gladstone-Monto Road will be rebuilt.”

Works will be undertaken from Monday to Saturday between 6am-6pm.