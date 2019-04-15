$10 million promise to make dam 'shovel ready'

DEPUTY Prime Minister Michael McCormack has touched down in Mackay to announce $10 million to make Urannah Dam shovel ready as the election campaign ramps up.

"We know that unlocking the potential of our regional communities goes hand in hand with water security," Mr McCormack said.

"That's why we are investing up to $10 million to further progress the Urannah Dam project to ensure it stacks up.

"Every day this Government is getting on with the job of building water infrastructure for the 21st century that will deliver better water security for rural communities, create jobs, underpin new and expanded agriculture and support regional economic growth and prosperity across Australia."

Member for Dawson George Christensen said the Urannah Dam project has been on the cards for years and this investment was a major step in progressing the project.

"The Urannah Dam project will be a game changer for the region and progressing this project at the back of the Clarke Range will unlock the potential of 20,000ha of agricultural land adjacent to Collinsville and Bowen and could create up to 1000 jobs," Mr Christensen said.

"It would also provide water security for mining projects and potential power generation at Collinsville."

The investment for this project will be delivered through the feasibility component of the National Water Infrastructure Fund.

The Liberal Nationals Government is investing more than $3 billion to identify and build new water infrastructure across Australia.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said right across Central Queensland, the LNP is building water infrastructure the communities expect and deserve.

"We are not afraid to build dams - in fact we want to build more of them because we know the potential of our communities and the importance of these projects to grow our region and create jobs," Ms Landry said.