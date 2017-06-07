22°
10 mega CQ projects to deliver 1240 local jobs

6th Jun 2017 12:18 PM
Solar power is a big part of the renewable energy future for CQ.
Solar power is a big part of the renewable energy future for CQ.

CENTRAL Queensland is in the early stages of a $1.36billion boom in renewable energy investment, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga says.

"We are currently seeing unprecedented growth in Central Queensland's renewable energy investment activity, and the creation of up to 1240 construction jobs," Mrs Lauga said.

She said 10 large-scale projects in Central Queensland, worth more than $1.36 billion in estimated capital costs were either commencing construction or securing financial support.

 

The sun is shining on CQ&#39;s solar energy prospects.
The sun is shining on CQ's solar energy prospects.

"Currently in Central Queensland there is one wind, seven solar and two geothermal projects commencing construction or in the early stages, worth more than an estimated $1.36 billion, which would involve up to 1240 construction jobs and which could power almost 250,000 Central Queensland homes annually," Mrs Lauga said.

Here are 10 renewable energy projects set to drive CQ forward:

  • 1. FRV's Lilyvale solar farm.

This $240m project will power 40,880 homes and support 200 construction jobs

  • 2. Elecnor's Barcaldine solar farm.

This $70m project will power 10,200 homes and support 100 jobs.

  • 3. Canadian Solar's Longreach solar farm.

This $29m project will power 6,351 homes and support 30 jobs.

  • 4. FRV's Baralaba solar farm.

This $240m project will power 40,880 homes and support 200 jobs.

  • 5. Ergon Energy's Birdsville geothermal plant upgrade.

This $4.5m project will power 372 homes and support 20 jobs.

 

GEOTHERMAL: A geothermal plant is on the horizon for CQ.
GEOTHERMAL: A geothermal plant is on the horizon for CQ.
  • 6. Windlab and Eurus Energy's Kennedy Energy Park.

This $60m wind project will power 7849 homes and support 25 jobs.

  • 7. Windlab and Eurus Energy's Kennedy Energy Park.

This $60m solar project will power 10,535 homes and support 25 jobs.

 

Wind farms could soon become a part of the CQ landscape.
Wind farms could soon become a part of the CQ landscape.
  • 8. Winton Shire Council's Winton geothermal plant.

This $4.5m project will power 372 homes and support 20 jobs.

  • 9. ESCO Pacific Pty Ltd's Emerald solar farm.

This $180m project willpower 44,968 homes and support 220 jobs.

  • 10. ECO Energy Work's Bouldercombe project.

This $480m initiative will power 81,760 homes and support 400 jobs.

Mrs Lauga said the first three of these 10 projects already had financial support secured.

 

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga.

"This additional supply to the energy market will help put downward pressure on wholesale energy prices as well as providing a much-needed economic boost to regional towns across Central Queensland," Mrs Lauga said.

"The prospects for further renewable energy investment are strong, with approximately 452 MW of projects in the pipeline."

 

10 renewable energy projects in CQ set to generate 1240 jobs.
10 renewable energy projects in CQ set to generate 1240 jobs.

She said it was time people stopped looking to the past and looked to cheaper, latest technology that reduced carbon emissions "to not just protect the Great Barrier Reef but also our homes, our industries and our economy".

10 mega CQ projects to deliver 1240 local jobs

More than $1b boom investment in new industry.

Post Your Ad Here!