Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
11 locations experienced break-ins this week. Picture: Bill Hearne
11 locations experienced break-ins this week. Picture: Bill Hearne
News

10+ locations struck by thieves

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Nov 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIRKWOOD Silly Solly’s was among locations struck by thieves this week.

Gladstone police’s Sergeant Wayne Butcher said Christmas decorations were stolen from the store.

A male, 32, was charged with stealing and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 2.

Sgt Butcher said two 16-year-olds were cautioned in relation to the theft of a bicycle at Sun Valley.

The following streets have been targeted by thieves this week:

Burglary

Elm Court, Kin Kora

Fowler St, West Gladstone

Ann St, South Gladstone

Auckland St, South Gladstone

Ellen St, West Gladstone

Allison St, West Gladstone

Goondoon St, Gladstone Central

Emmadale Dr, New Auckland

Stealing

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

Marten St, South Gladstone

Side St, West Gladstone

bike theft burglary gladstone break-ins gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        premium_icon Apprentice numbers stabilising after major drop

        News The number of apprentices and trainees in the region has dropped significantly and there are a few reasons why

        Parish nears end of an era

        premium_icon Parish nears end of an era

        News As the Marist Fathers prepare to depart the parish, they have gathered to...

        'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        premium_icon 'Exciting things': Community gets port update

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation welcomed community members on Wednesday night.

        Surf shop carves up milestone

        premium_icon Surf shop carves up milestone

        News Owners past and present celebrated 25 years of business for the Goondoon St surf...