10+ locations struck by thieves
KIRKWOOD Silly Solly’s was among locations struck by thieves this week.
Gladstone police’s Sergeant Wayne Butcher said Christmas decorations were stolen from the store.
A male, 32, was charged with stealing and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 2.
Sgt Butcher said two 16-year-olds were cautioned in relation to the theft of a bicycle at Sun Valley.
The following streets have been targeted by thieves this week:
Burglary
Elm Court, Kin Kora
Fowler St, West Gladstone
Ann St, South Gladstone
Auckland St, South Gladstone
Ellen St, West Gladstone
Allison St, West Gladstone
Goondoon St, Gladstone Central
Emmadale Dr, New Auckland
Stealing
Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
Marten St, South Gladstone
Side St, West Gladstone