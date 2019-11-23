10+ locations struck by thieves

KIRKWOOD Silly Solly’s was among locations struck by thieves this week.

Gladstone police’s Sergeant Wayne Butcher said Christmas decorations were stolen from the store.

A male, 32, was charged with stealing and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 2.

Sgt Butcher said two 16-year-olds were cautioned in relation to the theft of a bicycle at Sun Valley.

The following streets have been targeted by thieves this week:

Burglary

Elm Court, Kin Kora

Fowler St, West Gladstone

Ann St, South Gladstone

Auckland St, South Gladstone

Ellen St, West Gladstone

Allison St, West Gladstone

Goondoon St, Gladstone Central

Emmadale Dr, New Auckland

Stealing

Toolooa St, South Gladstone

Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

Marten St, South Gladstone

Side St, West Gladstone