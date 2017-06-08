10 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

There are lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone including a newspaper delivery driver

Financial planners, on-site machinists, truck drivers, labourers, store managers and more: Gladstone's got jobs up for grabs.

Here are ten jobs you can apply for right now:

1. Financial Planner

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is seeking someone to boost their Financial Planning capability in Gladstone. The role requires you to support clients in identifying and meeting their financial goals and build effective long-term relationships with stakeholders. The right candidate will have a Degree in Finance, Business, Commerce or a related field, a Diploma of Financial Services and a current driver's license.

If you're passionate about your career in Financial Planning, you've definitely got the edge.

Apply here.

2. On-site Machinists

Temmco is looking to fill a casual position with a person who has experience operating manual machines and an Australian-recognised Trade Certificate. CAndidates with on-site machining and line boring experience will be highly regarded.

If you are self-motivated, reliable and work safely in a team environment, then this job is perfect for you.

To apply, click here.

3. Newspaper Delivery Driver

A casual newspaper delivery driver is wanted. The successful applicant will be available to work between midnight and 7:30am Monday-Saturday. You will need to have current drivers licence and a good working knowledge of the Gladstone area. While no previous experience is required, it will be highly regarded. Applications for this position close on Friday.

If you're an early bird, this one's for you.

To apply, email your resume to gladstone.distribution@newsregionalmedia.com.au with "Attention: Grant" in the subject line.

4. Store Manager

Connor, a rapidly expanding clothing store in Gladstone, is looking for an experienced store manager. The applicant will ideally have a minimum of two years fashion management experience and excellent customer service skills. Passion for fashion and the ability to lead are a bonus.

If you want to be a part of this growing retailer, don't wait!

Apply here.

5. Road Tanker Driver

Puma Energy International is offering an exciting opportunity for someone to join the Puma Direct Hail team here in Gladstone. The job consists of a rotating roster of six days on and three days off. Puma Energy International is seeking someone who is team-oriented and who has fuel experience, B-Double experience, a minimum of three years driving experience, and an MC class license. In addition, applicants must hold a Dangerous Goods license and Safe Load Pass.

If you're interested in this exciting opportunity, apply today.

6. Scaffolders

Engage is searching for experienced ticketed scaffolders to perform shut-down work in the Gladstone area. The job will start in mid-late June and will run for around 2-3 weeks.

If you embrace long hours and physical work, send in your application.

Apply here.

7. Nurse Unit Manager

Gladstone Hospital is seeking a senior level clinician and manager who is accountable at an advanced level for leading, directing and coordinating the nursing and associated services within a clinical unit.

If you're passionate about helping people, apply now.

8. Diesel Locomotive Driver

Programmed Skilled Workforce are currently sourcing experienced Locomotive Drivers looking for work with their industry leading clients across the Gladstone region of Queensland..

Working 24/7 roster pattern, these casual positions are for ongoing work in the Gladstone area.

Interested? Apply here.

9. Operations Supervisor

As the AM Supervisor you will be responsible for supervising the day to day operations of the Gladstone Branch though overseeing people, service delivery and resource requirements.

To apply, click this link.

10. Curragh Inducted Tradespeople

They are seeking expressions of interest from Curragh Inducted Fitters / Boilermakers / Electricians / Riggers / Scaffolders and TA's. The position requirements are:

- Standard 11

- Coal Board Medical

- Trade Qualifications

- OH&S Construction White Card

- Physically Fit

- Must be able to pass a drug and alcohol screen

- Curragh Induction or willing to obtain

Click here to apply.