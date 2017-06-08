23°
News

10 jobs in Gladstone up for grabs right now

Sarah Steger
| 7th Jun 2017 11:45 AM
There are lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone including a newspaper delivery driver
There are lots of jobs up for grabs in Gladstone including a newspaper delivery driver Brett Wortman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Financial planners, on-site machinists, truck drivers, labourers, store managers and more: Gladstone's got jobs up for grabs.

Here are ten jobs you can apply for right now:

1. Financial Planner

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is seeking someone to boost their Financial Planning capability in Gladstone. The role requires you to support clients in identifying and meeting their financial goals and build effective long-term relationships with stakeholders. The right candidate will have a Degree in Finance, Business, Commerce or a related field, a Diploma of Financial Services and a current driver's license.

If you're passionate about your career in Financial Planning, you've definitely got the edge.

Apply here.

2. On-site Machinists

Temmco is looking to fill a casual position with a person who has experience operating manual machines and an Australian-recognised Trade Certificate. CAndidates with on-site machining and line boring experience will be highly regarded.

If you are self-motivated, reliable and work safely in a team environment, then this job is perfect for you.

To apply, click here.

3. Newspaper Delivery Driver

A casual newspaper delivery driver is wanted. The successful applicant will be available to work between midnight and 7:30am Monday-Saturday. You will need to have current drivers licence and a good working knowledge of the Gladstone area. While no previous experience is required, it will be highly regarded. Applications for this position close on Friday.

If you're an early bird, this one's for you.

To apply, email your resume to gladstone.distribution@newsregionalmedia.com.au with "Attention: Grant" in the subject line.

4. Store Manager

Connor, a rapidly expanding clothing store in Gladstone, is looking for an experienced store manager. The applicant will ideally have a minimum of two years fashion management experience and excellent customer service skills. Passion for fashion and the ability to lead are a bonus.

If you want to be a part of this growing retailer, don't wait!

Apply here.

5. Road Tanker Driver

Puma Energy International is offering an exciting opportunity for someone to join the Puma Direct Hail team here in Gladstone. The job consists of a rotating roster of six days on and three days off. Puma Energy International is seeking someone who is team-oriented and who has fuel experience, B-Double experience, a minimum of three years driving experience, and an MC class license. In addition, applicants must hold a Dangerous Goods license and Safe Load Pass.

If you're interested in this exciting opportunity, apply today.

6. Scaffolders

Engage is searching for experienced ticketed scaffolders to perform shut-down work in the Gladstone area. The job will start in mid-late June and will run for around 2-3 weeks.

If you embrace long hours and physical work, send in your application.

Apply here.

7. Nurse Unit Manager

Gladstone Hospital is seeking a senior level clinician and manager who is accountable at an advanced level for leading, directing and coordinating the nursing and associated services within a clinical unit. 

If you're passionate about helping people, apply now.

8. Diesel Locomotive Driver

Programmed Skilled Workforce are currently sourcing experienced Locomotive Drivers looking for work with their industry leading clients across the Gladstone region of Queensland..

Working 24/7 roster pattern, these casual positions are for ongoing work in the Gladstone area.

Interested? Apply here.

9. Operations Supervisor

As the AM Supervisor you will be responsible for supervising the day to day operations of the Gladstone Branch though overseeing people, service delivery and resource requirements. 

To apply, click this link.

10. Curragh Inducted Tradespeople

They are seeking expressions of interest from Curragh Inducted Fitters / Boilermakers / Electricians / Riggers / Scaffolders and TA's. The position requirements are: 

- Standard 11
- Coal Board Medical
- Trade Qualifications
- OH&S Construction White Card
- Physically Fit
- Must be able to pass a drug and alcohol screen
- Curragh Induction or willing to obtain

Click here to apply.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment gladstone jobs

Just In

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Co-accused Gladstone couple busted in undercover operation

Co-accused Gladstone couple busted in undercover operation

IT'S not your typical love story and in the relationship of this Gladstone couple, the roles are always changing.

BOM: Cold snap will soon pass us

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures

IT'S beginning to feel a lot like winter in Gladstone.

GALLERY: Van on its side in South Gladstone car crash

The crash at the corner of Ann and Derby streets on June 8.

A traffic accident in South Gladstone has left a van lying on side

Iconic Gladstone local woman in Rocky hospital

Patsy Lee Photo Contributed

Patsy Lee is in hospital.

Local Partners

Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

With Adani's announcement to proceed with the construction of the Carmichael Mine, are we be able to meet the labour demands for the jobs.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid still working hard for Bororen victims of TC Debbie

HELPING HANDS: BlazeAid volunteers Ray Scales, Paul Cathcart, David Darrach and Wolfgang Hellwig enjoy a well earned break from helping property owners repair fence lines in Bororen.

BLAZEAID volunteers are continuing their mission at Bororen.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Thrill-seekers get ready

The Showtime FMX bike show, Bunnings carpark. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Amazing free motocross event on Saturday night

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

COUNTRY FAMILY LIFESTYLE ON APPROX. 4.65 ACRES...SO CLOSE TO TOWN...SELLER NEEDS IT SOLD!!!

38 Stewart Road, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 3 $545,000

Come and experience this wonderful acreage property approx. 5 minutes from Bunnings homemaker centre. Boasts 4 brms, 2 bathrooms and 3 bay shed on an elevated...

OVER 100M2 OF RIVER FRONTAGE... RURAL LIFE STYLE FOR THE FAMILY

12 Riverview Drive, River Ranch 4680

5 2 2 $415,000...

Are you looking to relocate your family for a life style change? Then look no further... this is the property for you! Bring your boat, bring your jet ski and...

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

SURE TO IMPRESS...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK IN POPULAR POSITION...IT&#39;S GOTTA SHED!!!

36 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 3 $395,000

Located in a convenient position in Seaview Heights, surrounded by established homes is your chance to secure this meticulously maintained property that was built...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $385,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Old World Charm Welcomes You To This Tannum Sands Beach House

3 Elizabeth Street, Tannum Sands 4680

House 2 2 1 $390,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 3 Elizabeth Street to the market. This wonderful beach house in the heart of Tannum Sands simply oozes old world...

VALUE BUYING HOME WITH ROOM FOR A SHED!

23 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 23 TRUDY AVENUE, CALLIOPE to the market. Neat and tidy in presentation this property will suit the family with...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

INTERSTATE OWNER WANTS OUT! MODERN and FUNCTIONAL DESIGN...LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

12 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Be the first to inspect this modern 2007 built lowset brick home located in the Billabong Heights Estate, Glen Eden with easy access to Glenlyon Road. The floor...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!