LIST: 10 jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right now

This April 22, 2014, photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Friday, May 2, 2014, that U.S. employers added a robust 288,000 jobs in April, the most in two years, the strongest evidence to date that the economy is picking up after a brutal winter slowed growth. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

This April 22, 2014, photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Friday, May 2, 2014, that U.S. employers added a robust 288,000 jobs in April, the most in two years, the strongest evidence to date that the economy is picking up after a brutal winter slowed growth. (AP Photo/Mike Groll) Contributed

Here's a list of 10 jobs up for grabs in Gladstone you can apply for right now.

1. Loading Master - Shell Australia Pty Ltd

Ensure the safe and efficient berthing, unberthing and loading of LNG Carrier vessels in this critical role.

Assisting the terminal's Marine Manager and Person-in-Charge of Ship loading, you'll interface internally with QGC Operations and externally with Gladstone Ports Corporation.

You'll also assist with planning and monitoring QGC passenger and cargo vessel movements within Gladstone harbor.

This role is based on Curtis Island, near Gladstone it will be working on a continuous shift roster, 12 hour day & night shifts.

To apply, click here.

2. Night Loader / Driver - Kalari Pty Ltd

A current vacancy exists for an experienced Night Loader/ Driver to join the Kalari team at their Gladstone depot, loading and transporting dangerous goods.

Flexibility to work a varied roster is crucial; the roster for this role is 4/4, it is night shifts only. This is a residential role based in Gladstone.

If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

3. Labourer - Gladstone Regional Council

Council is currently seeking to appoint a permanent full time Labourer - 11102 to join the Road Services division based in Calliope. The normal working hours for this position are 6.30am to 3.30pm working a 9 day fortnight.

The purpose of this position is to efficiently carry out construction and maintenance tasks of civil infrastructure and undertake a wide range of maintenance, repair and improvement activities within the Gladstone region.

To apply for this position, click here.

4. Beauty Therapist - Endota Day Spa Pty Ltd

This is the job for you if you are a professional who cares about what you do and how your clients respond, are passionate about the industry and have excellent grooming and presentation standards, and have strong communication skills and hold a Certificate IV or Diploma in Beauty.

If you tick the above boxes, apply now.

5. Supply Officer - Wiggins Island Coal Ecxport Terminal (WICET)

Reporting to the Commercial Specialist, the Supply Officer will work with the Commercial Team to drive innovative and value-adding commercial, procurement, inventory management, warehousing and contracts support services.

You will work closely with Terminal Operations and Maintenance teams to deliver sound warehousing and inventory management, purchasing and contracting practices to the business.

Click here to apply.

6. Branch MAnager - MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS is the Australian industry leader in truck & trailer parts.

MaxiPARTS is seeking to appoint a Branch Manager, who will be responsible for managing the overall activities and growth and development of the MaxiPARTS Gladstone Store.

To apply for this position, click here.

7. Human Resources Officer - Pacific Aluminium (PacAl)

The Human Resources Team at BSL is seeking a suitable experienced Human Resources Officer to join their highly skilled Team on a part time basis of approximately 20 hours per week.

This will be a fixed term contract for a period of six (6) months.

Click here to apply now.

8. Electrician, Fire Panel Technician - ESA Fire

Due to continual growth and commitment to our customers' needs ESA Fire are seeking an experienced Trade Qualified Electrician | Fire Panel Tech to join our team.

The successful candidate will need to interact professionally with clients and colleagues.

This position may also be suited for a FIFO role.

To apply, click here.

9. Diesel Fitters - Engage Us Pty Ltd

The client is seeking expressions of interest from experienced Diesel Fitters for immediate start in the Gladstone region.

Requirements include:

Trade Qualified Diesel Fitter

OH&S Construction White Card

Physically fit

Must be able to pass a drug and alcohol screen

Click here to apply now.

10. B Double Driver - Graymore Couriers Pty Ltd

Graymore Couriers are currently seeking an experienced B Double Driver based in Gladstone for Monday to Friday working 38 hours per week. Manual license a must with a forklift ticket an advantage and experience in loading & unloading.

To apply for this position, click here.