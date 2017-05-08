26°
News

10 jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right now

Andrew Thorpe
| 8th May 2017 6:40 AM
HIRING NOW: Here are ten jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right away.
HIRING NOW: Here are ten jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right away. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

With unemployment in the Fitzroy region sitting at 6.7% as of March - right on the statewide average - there are plenty of people looking for work in the Gladstone region.

Here are ten jobs you can apply for in the region right now:

1. IRATA NDT techs, grit blasters, boilermakers and tank inspectors

Geovert is seeking IRATA-qualified NDT technicians, boilermakers and grit blasters for the upcoming shutdown at Rio Tinto's Yarwun refinery.

Successful applicants must have current working at heights and confined space tickets as well as a construction induction white card.

If you've worked at the Yarwin site before, that might give you a leg-up.

The work starts on May 14 and finishes on May 28.

Apply here.

2. Telstra Sales Consultant

Telstra's Kin Kora store is looking for a part time sales consultant.

The successful applicant will be required to have exceptional customer service and should be able to "create energy and excitement" at work.

Being a quick learner of new technology and processes is a big plus.

The store offers uncapped commissions and a $24.02 hourly rate.

Apply here.

3. Hairdresser/Stylist

Passionate about a career in hairdressing?

Just Cuts are looking for qualified stylists to join the team at their Gladstone salon, with full time, part time and casual hours available.

You should be well-groomed and well presented with good communication skills and a friendly, positive personality.

Apply here.

4. Dozer/Watercart Operator

The Go2 People are seeking highly experienced operators who hold both a current Watercart ticket and a current Dozer ticket to work on a stockpile dozer full time and fill in when the watercart operator is absent.

A labour hire position, the job could lead to full time employment and will operate on a six day roster.

You must have standard 11, a Coal Board medical and be available immediately - and an orange hi-viz long sleeved shirt wouldn't hurt either.

Apply here.

5. Personal Carer

BlueCare is after several personal carers to join their team at the Gladstone Integrated Service for fixed terms of three months.

The successful applicant will need a Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disabilities, as well as a current First Aid Certificate and CPR Certificate.

A valid Queensland driver's licence and a roadworthy registered vehicle are also required.

If you have a caring nature, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team, this is the position for you.

Applications close tomorrow!

Apply here.

6. Rental Service Operator/Vehicle Service Agent

Europcar is seeking an immediate start for a part time rental service officer/vehicle service agent to join their Gladstone location.

Some of the key responsibilities include opening and closing car rental contracts, making reservations and checking vehicles in and out, and monitoring, tracking and organising fleet availability.

The position pays $20.61 per hour as well as weekend penalties and incentives, plus multiple staff discounts.

Apply here.

7. Mechanical Fitter

Fenner Dunlop is looking for a dedicated mechanical fitter with experience in conveyor systems to fill a newly created position.

The role is permanently dedicated to a major key account and will be "fully supported by the Gladstone Branch".

You will be required to contribute to the company's overall safety objective of "100% safe behaviours and conditions, today" by actively reporting any near misses, hazards or incidents, and to perform all mechanical tasks on conveyor systems and components.

The successful applicant will need to be a trade qualified fitter and turner, with proven knowledge of mechanical maintenance and repairs on mining equipment and a current and valid Australian driver's licence.

Apply here.

8. Bookkeeper

Engage is seeking an experienced bookkeeper to join a team within the Gladstone area.

Experience with MYOB is a must, and a good understanding of job costing and exceptional organisational skills are both big pluses.

The role is contract work through Engage.

Apply here.

9. MC Driver

Followmont Transport is seeking a driver with a current MC licence and forklift ticket for a permanent, full time position at its Gladstone business.

The successful applicant will be required to provide excellent customer service when completing general freight deliveries and pick-ups, assist the team to undertake yard work and to operate a forklift to load and unload general freight when required.

Demonstrated on-the-road experience in a similar position with a safe driving history will definitely help you land this position.

Apply here.

10. Council CEO

Have you written angry letters about the council to The Observer claiming you could do better? Here's your chance!

Gladstone Regional Council is seeking an "experienced and dynamic" CEO to be the primary advisor to the council and to strategically lead and managed the corporate obligations and operations of our local government.

As CEO you would be in charge of managing the council's $171.8 million budget and more than 650 staff, as well as acting as the primary link between councillors and the organisation itself.

Closing date: May 15

Apply here.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone jobs gladstone unemployment

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Calls to ban commercial netting in Boyne River

Calls to ban commercial netting in Boyne River

SOME of the biggest names in Gladstone's recreational fishing sector have had enough of our waters being "pillaged” by professional anglers.

'Absolutely devastated': $25K raised for double fatality families

TRAGEDY: Brother and sister Daniel Walker (left), 22, and Sarah Walker, 30, died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

Former Gladstone woman and her brother were killed in the crash.

10 jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right now

HIRING NOW: Here are ten jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right away.

Here are ten companies ready to hire straight away.

'Everything was lost': Funds raised for Biloela fire family

FULLY ABLAZE: Four fire trucks were battling the blaze.

The house on Meissners Rd has been completely destroyed.

Local Partners

Innovation key for more volunteers

INNOVATION is a key to finding more volunteers for groups in the Gladstone region.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

QCWA helping those in harder positions

GOOD CAUSE: Maree McKelvie and Trish Doherty from Queensland Country Women's Association were involved in the walk.

Walk helps vulnerable women in the world

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

'During a weekend away, his friends caught a glimpse of how passionate a person young Obama could be — and how that passion could get out of hand.'

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Boy George and Seal fight: ‘Don’t threaten me!’

The Voice coaches: Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Seal and Delta Goodrem.

THE two male Voice coaches bicker over a contestant.

Diver relives shark attack horror

Glenn Dickson clearly remembers being attacked by a bull shark.

"I remember watching the shark through my blood”.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market. This home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover this...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $373,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!