10 jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right now

HIRING NOW: Here are ten jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right away.

With unemployment in the Fitzroy region sitting at 6.7% as of March - right on the statewide average - there are plenty of people looking for work in the Gladstone region.

Here are ten jobs you can apply for in the region right now:

1. IRATA NDT techs, grit blasters, boilermakers and tank inspectors

Geovert is seeking IRATA-qualified NDT technicians, boilermakers and grit blasters for the upcoming shutdown at Rio Tinto's Yarwun refinery.

Successful applicants must have current working at heights and confined space tickets as well as a construction induction white card.

If you've worked at the Yarwin site before, that might give you a leg-up.

The work starts on May 14 and finishes on May 28.

Apply here.

2. Telstra Sales Consultant

Telstra's Kin Kora store is looking for a part time sales consultant.

The successful applicant will be required to have exceptional customer service and should be able to "create energy and excitement" at work.

Being a quick learner of new technology and processes is a big plus.

The store offers uncapped commissions and a $24.02 hourly rate.

Apply here.

3. Hairdresser/Stylist

Passionate about a career in hairdressing?

Just Cuts are looking for qualified stylists to join the team at their Gladstone salon, with full time, part time and casual hours available.

You should be well-groomed and well presented with good communication skills and a friendly, positive personality.

Apply here.

4. Dozer/Watercart Operator

The Go2 People are seeking highly experienced operators who hold both a current Watercart ticket and a current Dozer ticket to work on a stockpile dozer full time and fill in when the watercart operator is absent.

A labour hire position, the job could lead to full time employment and will operate on a six day roster.

You must have standard 11, a Coal Board medical and be available immediately - and an orange hi-viz long sleeved shirt wouldn't hurt either.

Apply here.

5. Personal Carer

BlueCare is after several personal carers to join their team at the Gladstone Integrated Service for fixed terms of three months.

The successful applicant will need a Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disabilities, as well as a current First Aid Certificate and CPR Certificate.

A valid Queensland driver's licence and a roadworthy registered vehicle are also required.

If you have a caring nature, excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work in a team, this is the position for you.

Applications close tomorrow!

Apply here.

6. Rental Service Operator/Vehicle Service Agent

Europcar is seeking an immediate start for a part time rental service officer/vehicle service agent to join their Gladstone location.

Some of the key responsibilities include opening and closing car rental contracts, making reservations and checking vehicles in and out, and monitoring, tracking and organising fleet availability.

The position pays $20.61 per hour as well as weekend penalties and incentives, plus multiple staff discounts.

Apply here.

7. Mechanical Fitter

Fenner Dunlop is looking for a dedicated mechanical fitter with experience in conveyor systems to fill a newly created position.

The role is permanently dedicated to a major key account and will be "fully supported by the Gladstone Branch".

You will be required to contribute to the company's overall safety objective of "100% safe behaviours and conditions, today" by actively reporting any near misses, hazards or incidents, and to perform all mechanical tasks on conveyor systems and components.

The successful applicant will need to be a trade qualified fitter and turner, with proven knowledge of mechanical maintenance and repairs on mining equipment and a current and valid Australian driver's licence.

Apply here.

8. Bookkeeper

Engage is seeking an experienced bookkeeper to join a team within the Gladstone area.

Experience with MYOB is a must, and a good understanding of job costing and exceptional organisational skills are both big pluses.

The role is contract work through Engage.

Apply here.

9. MC Driver

Followmont Transport is seeking a driver with a current MC licence and forklift ticket for a permanent, full time position at its Gladstone business.

The successful applicant will be required to provide excellent customer service when completing general freight deliveries and pick-ups, assist the team to undertake yard work and to operate a forklift to load and unload general freight when required.

Demonstrated on-the-road experience in a similar position with a safe driving history will definitely help you land this position.

Apply here.

10. Council CEO

Have you written angry letters about the council to The Observer claiming you could do better? Here's your chance!

Gladstone Regional Council is seeking an "experienced and dynamic" CEO to be the primary advisor to the council and to strategically lead and managed the corporate obligations and operations of our local government.

As CEO you would be in charge of managing the council's $171.8 million budget and more than 650 staff, as well as acting as the primary link between councillors and the organisation itself.

Closing date: May 15

Apply here.