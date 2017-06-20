10 free activities your kids can do these school holidays

Tons of free activities for your kids are on offer in Gladstone these school holidays.

Gladstone's younger residents will have plenty of activities to choose from to keep them busy during the upcoming June -July school holidays.

Gladstone Regional Council's Youth Development team have partnered with local businesses and organisations and organised a children's holiday program guaranteed to keep participants busy.

"A great mix of indoor and outdoor holiday activities is on offer to suit all interests during the two week break,” Gladstone Region Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said.

The holiday program will offer a range of activities from from sport and fitness activities to indoor workshops.

"Our younger residents can learn skills, be challenged, or may even return home with a creative item that they have made,” Councillor Kahn Goodluck said.

Here are 10 activities your kids can take part in these school holidays:

1. Movies in the Gardens:

The Secret Life of Pets movie will be open to all at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday June 17 at 6pm - 8pm. Make sure you don't forget to bring a blanket and some mosquito repellent.

2. Bunnings School Holiday Kids DIY Workshops:

These workshops will run each Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 12pm and on Tuesday June 27 and Thursday June 29 at 10am - 11am. Please note children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you want to know more, calle 4971 5400 or email gladstonewhao@bunnings.com.au.

3. Graffiti Art

This workshop is open to eight-year-olds and over and will be held at the Gladstone City Library on Tuesday June 27. For booking, call 4975 8105.

4. Wet and Mess Day at Branchout

Participants are advised to bring spare clothes to this day out at Flinders Pde on June 27, where a free barbecue lunch will also be provided. The time of this event will be advised once you book at 4972 8200.

5. Cooking for Kids Afternoon treats

This workshop is open to kids aged six and over and takes place at 10am - to 11:30am on June 28 at the Arboretum Shelter at Tondoon Gardens. Places are limited so booking is essential. Call 4971 4444 to book.

6. Robots

Children nine years old and above can partake in this workshop at the Miriam Vale Library on June 27 at 10am - 11:30am. To book a spot phone 4974 6241.

7. Bleach Tie Dye and Craft

For those aged five to 16-years-old, this activity at the Mt Larcom Youth Centre is suited for all. A gold coin donation is all it takes to participate on July 4 at 9am - 12:30pm. Make sure to bring a dark coloured item of clothing to dye, a snack and a plastic bag to carry the item home in. For bookings, call Liz on 4975 1393.

8. Manga Art Workshop

Bookings are essential for this workshop suited for kids aged 11 and over. The activities will start at 10:30am on July 5 and will run until 1:30pm. Or, a second slot is available 1:30pm - 3:30pm. To book your child a place in this Gladstone City Library event, call 4976 4000 or email library@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

9. Yallarm Indigenous Careers Expo

This even is open to the whole community. The opening night on July 4 at 6:30pm - 9:30pm will include guest speakers, indigenous dancers and food available. On July 5 the careers expo at 9am - 5:30pm will provide a range of industry stalls and give-aways.

10. Movie and Popcorn Day

This event is on July 6 at Flinders Pde. Roseberry Community Services advises some transport for certain activities may be available but that places are limited. For time and booking, call 4972 8200.

To see a complete program for week one of the school holidays, click here or to see a complete program for week two of the school holidays, click here.

If your organisation is hosting events or activities for youths during school holidays, Gladstone Regional Council is happy to assist with promoting the event. To arrange, please contact Council's Youth Development team located at the Community Advisory Service.