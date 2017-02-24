10 emergency jobs ambos were called to overnight

WHILE some may have started their morning with a nice hot coffee, others were waking up in hospital.

This is thanks to the Queensland Ambulance Service, who reported attending 10 emergency jobs across the state, including snake bites, car and object collisions, and multiple, single-two vehicle motorist crashes.

Here's what kept our ambos busy last night:

Tamborine - motorbike crash

A male in his 40s was transported to Beaudesert Hospital in a stable condition after a motorbike crash on Dollarbird Dr at 5.38am.

Nindaroo - single-vehicle incident

A female patient was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition after a single-vehicle incident on Mackay Habana Rd just before 5am.

Brisbane City - single-vehicle crash into wall

Two patients were transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions after a single-vehicle crash into a wall on Queen St around 10.20pm.

Edge Hill - two-vehicle crash

One patient was transported to Cairns Base Hospital in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash on Greenslopes St & Mayers St at 9.24pm.

Douglas - snake bite

A female teen was transported to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition with a reported snake bite at around 9.20pm on James Cook Dr.

Cleveland - single-vehicle crash into tree

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash into tree at 8.50pm on Shore St W & Masthead Dr. One patient was transported to Redlands Hospital in a stable condition.

New Farm - single-motorbike crash

A male in his 30s with rib pain was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition after a single-motorbike crash on James & Harcourt Sts at about 8.20pm.

Ormeau - single-vehicle crash

A male patient with neck and back pain was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Pimpama Rivers Dr & Reedmans Rd at about 8pm.

Chinchilla - single-vehicle rollover

A male patient was transported to the Chinchilla Health Service in a stable condition after a single-vehicle rollover on Chinchilla Tara Rd around 7.40pm.

Lytton - two-vehicle crash

Paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash on Lytton Rd & Pritchard St at 6.50pm. A male in his 40s with back pain was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.