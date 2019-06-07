Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIQUEUR CHOCOLATES: Contrary to what too many motorists believe, liqueur chocolates do in fact contain alcohol.
LIQUEUR CHOCOLATES: Contrary to what too many motorists believe, liqueur chocolates do in fact contain alcohol. Supplied
Crime

10 dumbest excuses for speeding, drink driving, drugs

Alison Paterson
by
7th Jun 2019 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN it comes to excuses, police have heard them all.

From wanting to get a hot date into the bedroom before she changes her mind, to sudden amnesia when it comes to naming the friend who owns the drugs found in their glovebox, our police have heard the funny, the dumb and the just plain ridiculous explanations.

According to Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson, offenders come up with many reasons for speeding, drug or drink driving or carrying a weapon.

But the experienced crime prevention officer said a slick excuse won't save you over the long weekend.

"Double demerits are in place June 7th to 10th," he said.

"Police will be carrying out additional mobile and stationary RBT and RDT on main roads, back roads, and roads people think we would never patrol."

10 best (worst) excuses given to police:

1. "I wanted to get my Tinder date home before she changed her mind" (speeding)

2. "I was hungry and wanted a kebab" (speeding)

3. "I had liqueur chocolates and didn't realise they had alcohol in them" (drink driving)

4. "I'm holding them (the drugs) for a mate" (drug possession)

5. "I didn't know these were drugs" (drug possession)

6. "A lot of people (caught with cannabis) say they have self-diagnosed themselves with a medical condition and consider it to be medicine," Sen Cnst Henderson said. "When asked if they have tried to obtained a medical certificate they always say 'no'" (drug possession)

7. "People will normally say (a knife) is for self-defence, which is not a valid excuse in NSW," Sen Const Henderson said (possession of a weapon)

8. "It was granddad's gun and I kept it for sentimental reasons" (gun possession)

9. "I like to go hunting but I can't get a licence because of criminal history" (gun possession)

10. "I am too lazy to apply for for a gun licence" (gun possession).

double demerit points dum drivers excuses police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for Gladstone's $3.6million speedway

    News Project managers discuss plans for what they believe could be the nation's premier track

    • 7th Jun 2019 4:45 PM
    Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    premium_icon Are we a sh*t town? Five reasons why we're not

    Opinion A Facebook poll has put Gladstone on the map

    Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    premium_icon Alleged thief breaks into house in broad daylight

    Crime Police charge 31-year-old over Kin Kora break and enter

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?