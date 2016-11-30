15 cheapest rental properties in Gladstone, all under $100

1. 4/4 Willmott St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Close to CBD, CQ University, and the Marina
Agent: Raine & Horne
Price: $90/week
Click here for details
2. 5/76 Ann St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Two-bedroom unit with $200 Woolworth's voucher!
Agent: LJ Hooker
Price: $80/week
Click here for details
3. 21A and 22A/1 Collins Lane Kin Kora
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space (in each unit)
Selling point: Compact, low maintenance, power included!!
Agent: Private
Price: $80/week
Click here for details
4. 8/B Ariel Lane, Tannum Sands
Selling point: Affordable modern studio living
Agent: Clare Rowley
Price: $85/week
Click here for details
5. 1/17 Ballantine St, Clinton
Unit: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 carspace
Selling point: Two-bedroom duplex within walking distance to shops, school and day-care.
Agent: RE/MAX Gold Rentals
Price: $85/week - first week free
Click here for details
6. 2/18 Leonard St South Gladstone
Selling point: Smart unit with large paved courtyard
Agent: Elders Real Estate Gladstone/Tannum Sands
Price: $90
Click here for details
7. 5/38 Marten St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Townhouse with spacious courtyard
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $90
Click here for details
8. 1/6 Wenitong St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Well maintained two bedroom townhouse in west Gladstone
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $90
Click here for details
9. 4/135 Toolooa St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 unit
Selling point: Spacious two bedroom townhouse
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $90
Click here for details
10. 2/32 Elizabeth St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 unit
Selling point: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $90
Click here for details
11. 10/76 Ann St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Great value - fully air conditioned South Gladstone townhouse
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $90
Click here for details
12. 4/31 French St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Close to Toolooa State High School in a quiet area
Agent: CBS Property Group
Price: $95
Click here for details
13. 9 Fisher St, West Gladstone
Studio: 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Agent: Brisbane Housing Company Ltd
Price: $95
Click here for details
14. 4/80 Ann St, South Gladstone
House: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Selling point: Two-bedroom mostly air conditions and renovated duplex
Agent: RE/MAX Gold Gladstone
Price: $95
Click here for details
15. 13/15 Roberts St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Free Samsung galaxy tablet with 12-month lease
Agent: CBS Property Group Gladstone
Price: $95
Click here for more details