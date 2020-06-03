Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

-1.4C! Coldest morning of the year in parts of Qld

by Nathan Edwards
3rd Jun 2020 7:21 AM

 

A big chill was promised to Queenslanders this morning, and it's a big chill that was definitely delivered.

If you're waking up this morning feeling a need to stay a little longer under the covers it's not just you, parts of the state are having their coldest morning of the year so far.

While the jury is still out on if today will mark the coldest day of the year for the whole state, places like Roma, Coolongatta and Toowoomba have all experienced record lows not seen there since August last year.

"You're definitely seeing morning temps not seen since August time last year," BOM Meteorologist Kimba Wong said this morning.

 

"There haven't been any official reports of frost just yet, but going off enhanced satellite images we believe there is.

"I think it's still a bit early to call it yet, but a lot of places are having their coldest mornings of the year."

 

We should have an official call sometime this morning.

 

BEST OF THE WORST COLD TEMPERATURES:

 

Roma: -1.4 C

 

Dalby: -0.2 C

 

Wellcamp Airport: 0.1 C

 

Applethorpe 0.3 C

 

Kingaroy 0.4 C

 

Greenbank: 1.5 C

 

Toowoomba 2.8 C

 

Coolangatta 4.3 C

 

Sunshine Coast Airport 4.4 C

 

Brisbane Airport 7.1 C

More Stories

cold queensland weather winter
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

        premium_icon Woman pregnant to co-accused refused bail variation

        Crime The prosecution questioned how long she had been pregnant for and if it constituted a breach of bail.

        Dad fined over clip seal bag

        premium_icon Dad fined over clip seal bag

        Crime The bag had a crystal residue in it.

        WATCH: Agnes filmmaker’s stunning footage of region

        premium_icon WATCH: Agnes filmmaker’s stunning footage of region

        News The first video in a series showcases Gladstone region to Australia in an effort to...

        Mercedes Benz driver narrowly misses jail

        premium_icon Mercedes Benz driver narrowly misses jail

        Crime The magistrate told him a suspended sentence with actual time was within range.