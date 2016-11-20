'You've won!' Business owner's surprise as phone rings

WHEN Tina Zawila's phone wouldn't stop buzzing on Saturday night, she knew something was up.

She was at a family event on the Gold Coast when the messages and calls started flooding in.

Tina's workmates were letting her know she'd just been awarded Business Leader at the 2016 Best in Business Awards.

"I'm just so chuffed," she said.

"Unfortunately I couldn't be there because I had that reunion on the Gold Coast which I'd already committed to, but it was so exciting.

"It's a shame because it's not very often something like that happens in your career, but I was getting all the calls, texts and videos from the awards - that's the advantage of modern technology."

Tina Zawila of Sothertons pictured with her Best in Business Award for Business Leader. Contributed

Ms Zawila, now a partner at Sothertons, started at the firm in her first full time job after school.

After taking time off and starting a family, she returned to Sothertons in 1999 and was made partner in 2007.

"I absolutely love what I do and once you become an owner, the beauty is you can choose your team," Ms Zawila said.

"We have a fantastic team and clients - we spend so much time at work, it's important to be surrounded by people you love spending time with."

She credited her business partner Steven Marsten and his similar approach to work and clients, as well as her husband for the endless support he continued to give her.

"I'm also really grateful to the Awards' sponsors, because it's great for local business owners to be recognised, and to the judges for their difficult work," Ms Zawila said.

Also nominated for Business Leader were Joe Rea of Boyne Smelters Limited, Kellie Grother of Mortgage Choice, Rachael Coleman of Star Liquor, Rex Silver of Silver Salon and Garage Barber Shop, and Steve Marsten of Sothertons.

Megan Leane from Megan Leane Dietician was named the Young Business Leader at the awards.

Top voted in this category included Crystal Schafer - Arrow Design; Kershur Mills - Gladstone Bridal and Liam Jones - LJ'S Compleat Angler.