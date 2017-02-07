Youth council to help advise on issues

REPRESENT: Denica Hope, Michael Poli, Damien Hensen, Nethmini Alahakoon, Brad Reed, Faith Bates, Tom Kirchner and Jasmine Elliott with Mayor Matt Burnett at the first 2017 youth council meeting.

NOTHING for young people to do in the region is often a complaint of many people.

The Gladstone Region Youth Council might be able to help.

The youth council met the mayor, councillors and council representatives last night.

Tom Kirchner, Kaleb Roberts, Jasmine Elliott and Faith Bates-Brown are in their second year on the youth council. Michael Poli, Brad Reed, Denica Hope, Nethmini Alahakoon and Damen Hensen join for the first time.

Youth Development Officer Vernetta Perrett said each year they invited nominations for people between 15-24 to take part.

"We look at a mentor rollover program where they can have a two-year term,” she said.

The second-year youth councillors will mentor those in their first year

"They are an advisory group to council,” Ms Perrett said.

"If there's something that they see as a benefit to our community they can put recommendations through the appropriate channels to consider options from a youth perspective.”

Ms Perrett said the youth council was consulted on things like SUNfest and new facilities such as the pump track.