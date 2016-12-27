Your New Year's Eve weather forecast is here

NYE should be humid with a chance of showers.

IF you've planned to welcome in the new year outside, then you won't be disappointed.

The Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said temperatures will remain consistent over the next week.

"For the new years eve weekend there will be a few showers with temperatures close to average and a small chance of thunderstorm," he said.

The BOM spokesman said it will be warmer inland which will hit the low 30's and it will continue to stay about 30 degrees in Gladstone.

For new years eve it will be "relatively humid through the evening with quite a lot of moisture in the air".

The BOM spokesman said we can expect a chance of showers, but it won't be raining constantly.

"It will be mostly dry with a sprinkle here and there," he said.

"Expect a warm night, humid conditions and a north easterly breeze."