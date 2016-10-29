YOUR GUIDE: Where to be for the Melbourne Cup

JUST drop in. It won't be nose to tail in racing thoroughbreds but Gladstone's Yacht club has killer water views and delivers a sure thing in venue location.

Punters, who use their mobile Apps to bet, can join Brain Dawson and wife Karen for Melbourne Cup Day fun, just one of the regions venues offering a great day.

With Yachties staff clad in their jockey colours, Brian will be roaming about with his big brown 'bookies bag' offering up race sweeps and prizes for best dressed fashion.

And the lunch menu from beef and bugs, or Barra skipper feast, the best thing for those who forgot to plan ahead is just like the venue "no bookings needed”.

Not to be outdone Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre is hosting an all-day Melbourne Cup event.

While staff at the popular Rocky Glen Hotel are hosting a ticketed event.

With full TAB facilities opening from 8am RG's will be a colourful venue, plenty of balloons and streamers for Australia's number one horse racing event with Melbourne Cup sweeps, and prizes for best dressed.

The revamped lunch menu will tempt with seafood, steaks, schnitzels to Thai or Greek salads.

And the outdoor dining area has also been expanded, RG's is still taking table bookings.

Tuesday's revellers around Boyne Island who don't want to leave the coast can drop by Tannum Sands Hotel which plans a big day.

It may be a long way from Melbourne but will still be swept by cup fever with its fundraiser, the first event hosted by new hotel managers David Dawson and Pauline Hartwig.

New head chef Aaron Alcantara will be busy in the kitchen too, whipping together a seafood buffet, meat and salads.

And Coastline Fashions will showcase some of their latest looks in a fashion parade.

"This will be a bit of a tester, if people do enjoy what they see then we can look at doing bigger and better fundraisers and events next time around,” Mr Dawson said.

"I just want to ensure the people that we have here are looked after and enjoy what we have to offer,” he said.