Your guide to the region's Australia Day Events

Emily Pidgeon
| 23rd Jan 2017 2:57 PM
Australia day at the Gladstone marina 2016. Kane Pjevac, 4. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Celebrate Australia Day with lots of free and affordable events around the Gladstone region.

Gladstone regional mayor Matt Burnett said celebrating Australia Day is about celebrating the opportunity to be able to live in the greatest country on earth.

"We also have the good fortune to live in the Gladstone region where the community spirit and pride is alive and well and reflected in the amount of support the Australia Day Family Fun Day and other Australia Day events around the region receive,” Crn Burnett said.

The council are holding an Australia Day Family Fun Day on January 26 at Tannum Sands. From 3pm until 7pm family and friends are invited to explore the markets, food vendors, children's rides, free face painting and enjoy a sausage sizzle with 1,000 free sausages.

There will be entertainment including the Gladstone Municipal Band, Easy Tigers and much more.

And make sure you don't miss the firework display to conclude the day after 7pm.

There are 14 free and affordable Australia Day events throughout the region, keeping the kids entertained all day.

1. Baffle Creek

What: Games for adults and children, raffles and more including Aussie barbecue, snags and burgers, drinks, damper with golden syrup and lamingtons at minimal cost (proceeds to Baffle Creek Community Inc). Thong throwing, egg and spoon races, sack races, three-legged races and prize for best Aussie costume.

Where: Baffle Community Oval

When: 10am-2pm

2. Benaraby

What: Free sausage sizzle, soft drinks, water and ice blocks. Activities will include tug-of-war, three legged race, kick the footy, thong toss, water sponges, cricket, score a basket, catch a sponge (kids catch wet sponges on their heads in colanders) and best dressed yobbos. There will also be a boxing ring for the kids.

Where: Pershouse Park (Pioneer Park), Dedekind Drive, Benaraby

When: 11am-3pm

3. Bororen

What: Free barbecue breakfast at the Bororen Hall. After breakfast, people are invited to jump in their cars and head to Turkey Beach for a game of cricket. If there are insufficient numbers or interest, fishing will be the alternative.

Where: Bororen Hall, Hickman Street, Bororen

When: 9am-11am

4. Builyan

What: Great Aussie Breakfast of bacon, eggs, sausages, fried tomato, baked beans and damper for adults ($10) and sausage on bread with an egg, bacon or onion option for children ($3). Tea, coffee or juice ($2). Live entertainment, kids' games, novelty games, face painting, raffles and a kids' colouring competition.

Where: Builyan Hall, 11 Pine Street

When: 8am-11am

5. Calliope

What: Family fun day and cricket competition organised in addition to a waterslide, jumping castle, Triple J Hottest 100, great prizes, bar and canteen operating, no BYO. $30 registration for the cricket competition per teams of six. For more information and team registration call Nathan on 0428 033 038.

Where: Calliope Rugby League Fields, Sutherland Street

When: Gates open 9.30am. Competition starts 10.30am

6. Captain Creek

What: True Blue Aussie games and prizes, free water slide all afternoon, prizes for best Aussie hat and outfit, young ones versus oldies cricket match, free watermelon all day, free Aussie barbecue from 5pm, Aussie bush band.

Where: Captain Creek Community Sport & Rec Club, 111 Murphy Road

When: 1pm-8pm

7. Gladstone

What: Free sausage sizzle and non-alcoholic drinks for sale in the canteen. From 8am-10am activities will include 'beach style' volleyball, thong throwing, tug-of-war, three legged races, face painting and an Australia Day costume competition. Baffle Creek's Kissing the Flint will provide live music starting with the national anthem from 9.30am -11.30am. An NBHA barrel race exhibition will be held around 10am. Market stalls and raffles throughout the morning.

Where: Gladstone Horse Performance Club, 137 Pony Club Road, South Trees (off QAL access road)

When: 8am-noon

8. Mount Larcom

What: Free barbecue. Drinks and raffle tickets will be on sale. Activities will include kids' games, a jumping castle and barefoot bowls.

Where: Bowls Club, The Narrows Road (opposite the Mount Larcom showground)

When: 10.30am-2pm

9. Rosedale

What: Enjoy a free breakfast from 8am then Australian themed events including billy cart races and novelty games. An Aussie style lunch will be on sale. There will also be a mechanical bull and face painting. There will be free snow cones, fairy floss, pavlova and lammingtons.

Where: Rosedale Royal Hotel, McPherson Street

When: 8am-5pm

10. Seventeen Seventy

What: Barefoot bowls, 11am-5pm, sausage sizzle, 11.30am-2pm, live music from Agnes Water School Ukulele Musicians, 12pm-2pm. Everything is free.

Where: 1770 Bowls Club, 205 Captain Cook Drive

When: 11am-5pm

11. South End

What: Fun events for children and adults including crab pot throwing, tug-of-war, swimming, sausage sizzle, lamingtons.

Where: Golding Park (back beach), South End

When: 10.30am-4pm (ferry to and from South End usual times)

12. Turkey Beach

What: Socialise, catch up with fellow residents and enjoy a free barbecue lunch in the comfort of the Turkey Beach community centre. A game of cricket may follow for those who are energetic.

Where: Community Centre, Daniels Street, Turkey Beach

When: From 11am

13. Ubobo

What: Games for children and adults including thong throwing, sack races, a treasure hunt and then cricket under lights. Tania Smalley's famous meat pies with peas and mash, $15, will be served around 5.30pm-6pm. Drinks will also be available. Please RSVP to Tania on 4974 1123 for catering purposes.

Where: Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre, 15 McDonald Street, Ubobo

When: 3pm-late

14. Yarwun

What: Traditional Aussie games including a thong throw, egg and spoon races and sack races. There will also be jumping castles, scavenger hunts, raffles, members' draws and a fire truck on display. A limited supply of free soft drink, a sausage sizzle and water will be on offer. Ice cream and coffee will be for sale.

Where: Yarwun Recreation Grounds

When: 9am-noon

