Your guide to Gladstone's New Year's Eve events

Celebrate the new year with events across the region.

YARALLA Sports Club are making the end of 2016 one to remember.

Yaralla Sports Club marketing manager Jamie Peterson said there would be lots of free entertainment druing New Year's Eve.

"We have band A to Z coming and performing and it's their first time performing with us” Ms Peterson said.

Ms Peterson said they had a members' promotion where people had the chance to win a $10,000 ring.

"If the ring isn't won then there is the chance to win $5000 cash on the night,” she said.

From New Year's Eve, Yaralla will be open until 4am seven days a week.

Industrie Nightclub, on the lower level of Gladstone Reef Hotel, are welcoming in the new year with male strippers, Bodyheat Australia.

Gladstone Reef Hotel marketing manager Clare Totton said there were stunning harbour views of Gladstone from the deck.

New Years Eve Events

Harvey Road Tavern, The Copy Cats from 9pm

Rocky Glen Hotel, Chris Bax from 9pm

Biloela Anzac Club, Velocity from 8.30pm

Tannum Sands Hotel, It's a Girl from 8pm and Jag and the Rollers from 8.45pm

Dicey's, retro theme party and music

Agnes Water Tavern, Todd Keightley from 8.30pm

Miriam Vale Hotel, three bands from 6pm

Industrie Nightclub lower level of Gladstone Reef Hotel, Bodyheat Australia from 9pm

Gladstone QRI Hall, Apple Cider from 8pm

Benaraby Progress Association, Cascade from 8pm