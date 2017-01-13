Young speedster sprung 49km over on highway

A YOUNG Holden Commodore driver was sprung speeding 49km an hour over the speed limit yesterday afternoon, police have reported.

Police say she was caught driving 149km/h in a 100km zone.

The 21-year-old woman has had her licence suspended.

She was nabbed by the Calliope Road Policing Unit while driving along the Dawson Hwy at Mt Alma at 2.20pm yesterday.

Her driver's licence will be suspended until the matter is dealt with by the Queensland justice system.

If you spot a motorist speeding, report it to the Police Hoon Hotline 13HOON (134666).

To report something to the hotline it is best to have this information:

What the vehicle is and looks like

What hooning activity the vehicle was doing

The registration plates

The date, time and where the vehicle was