31°
News

Young sisters drowned in family pool tragedy

1st Nov 2016 3:43 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO young sisters have reportedly died in a pool accident today.

The two drowned in their family pool in Kingston, according to tweets by Nine News and the ABC. 

Nine News reports the girls were aged 3 and 4. 

A police spokesperson told the Brisbane Times the girls were removed from the water but couldn't be revived. 

Topics:  drowning editors picks fatality

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

REVEALED: Gladstone's cheapest suburbs for rent

CHEAPEST: A staggering number of vacant houses has driven down rent, much more in some suburbs than others.

HUNDREDS of properties left vacant, forcing landlords to slash rent.

'Tough': Beers to meet with Shorten to talk jobs

2016 ELECTION: Opposition Leader Bill Shorten drops in on Gladstone a week out from the poll.

Zac Beers to catch up with Bill Shorten tomorrow.

Drunken chef wannabe steals from Night Owl

Daniel Pershouse leaves Gladstone Courthouse after his shop for pizza ingredients got him into a bit of bother.

SOMETIMES a person just really, really wants a pizza.

Local Partners

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Top four best pubs for a meal in Gladstone

So where is the best spot for a pub feed in Gladstone.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

Adele: I felt 'pressured' to have kids

ADELE felt "pressured" to have children and she admits she feels people that choose not to have kids are very "brave".

Kendall Jenner's health concern

Kendall Jenner "can't move" when she wakes in the night

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton has tattooed her autograph on her friends arm

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Modern &amp; Contemporary Abode with Heated Pool &amp; Shed

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 4 OFFERS AROUND...

If you have been waiting for the prices to come down to a very affordable level so that you could give your family a modern home to be proud of, then this...

Deceased Estate - Must Sell Now!

4 Adelaide Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 3 $399,000

If you have been in search for a home close to the city, with great ocean views, on a large parcel of land and with plenty of privacy - then I would highly...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

Executive living in one of the best locations in Gladstone!

11 Grasstree Crescent, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Built by local builder Tenheggler Homes to showcase the best fittings and fixtures on offer. This magnificent home has everything you could dream of and more. It...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $199,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start! This Inner City Townhouse is located only a couple of hundred...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

HIGH SET ON CORNER BLOCK.. WITH AMPLE VEHICLE ACCOMMODATION

3 Javelin Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 2 4 AUCTION

Get out of the rental market and into the property market today. This home offers endless potential for the new owner. Boasting timber flooring throughout the...

ATTENTION FIRST HOME BUYERS! PLUS MEDIA ROOM

14 Takoko Place, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Make no mistake; this four bedroom home embodies extreme value for the buyer looking for spacious modern living. The floor plan is unique and boasts an authentic...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!