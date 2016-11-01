Young sisters drowned in family pool tragedy

TWO young sisters have reportedly died in a pool accident today.
The two drowned in their family pool in Kingston, according to tweets by Nine News and the ABC.
Nine News reports the girls were aged 3 and 4.
A police spokesperson told the Brisbane Times the girls were removed from the water but couldn't be revived.
