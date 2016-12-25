Young 'police officer' daring to dream

This 11-year-old may just be the youngest RBT we may have ever seen.

Jaiden Cruz dreams of being a police officer when he grows up and he's one step closer.

The innocent drive for ice cream ended with Jaiden breath testing his big sister.

"The police were doing road side breath tests and I was talking to one of sergeants ... then I saw Constable Ben and he's one of my favourite officers,” Jaiden said.

"He asked how I was going and asked if I wanted to breath test my sister.”

Jaiden said Constable Ben taught him how to perform a breath test and told him what police officers say.

"It was really fun ... I love police and whatever I get to do with them is so fun,” he said.

Jaiden said performing a breath test is "not really hard” because "after it beeps it shows you red is bad or green is good”.

The enthusiastic young 'policeman' said he often has a "good old conversation” with any police officers he runs in to, but Constable Ben is who he looks up to most.

"Whenever he's at my school he comes and talks to us and says hello,” Jaiden said.

Jaiden also looks up to Constable Mitch and said he wants to be a police officer because ever since he was born he's liked helping people.

"I reckon I'll start off with general duties the move up to the swot team, because you get to do all the cool things with big guns,” he said.

"I'll probably start in Gladstone and work my way up to the Gold Coast.”