Young man's drugs and weapons 'not connected'

"UNUSUAL” circumstances led police to a young man's house before he was charged with a number of drugs and firearms offences.

Zachary Penny, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to charges stemming from a search of his home on January 8.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard a police pursuit of people not connected to Penny led to his home, where officers spotted some questionable items and later returned with a search warrant.

Penny was charged with possession of cannabis, methylamphetamine, drug utensils, a colt handgun, sawed-off rifle, taser, knuckle dusters and ammunition.

Lawyer Peter Boyce said the methylamphetamine had been at Penny's house for more than six months, and was there from a prior relationship, when he would use the drug.

Penny admitted to using cannabis.

Mr Boyce said the rifle and handgun, which was inoperable, were purchased online when Penny was 16.

The taser had been given to him by a friend and the knuckle dusters were in fact a novelty bottle opener.

Ms Ho said while the charges at first seemed quite serious, she accepted the weapons were not used in relation to drug offences, as was often the case.

Penny also pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, with the registration plates of another vehicle attached, while he was unlicensed at New Auckland on September 7.

He was sentenced to 15-months probation which included drug therapy.

He was fined a total of $1087 and disqualified from driving for one month for the traffic offences.

A conviction was not recorded, as Ms Ho said he was young and rehabilitation was the court's primary focus for young offenders like Penny.