Young couple off to flyer at revamped Tannum cafe

NEW BLEND: Young couple Holly Ferris and Beau Millers have taken over the Blend Cafe at Tannum Sands.

THE owners of Blend Cafe at Tannum Sands say that coffee with friends makes for the best blend.

The young couple, Holly Ferris and Beau Millers, have just completed their first week in the job after taking over the cafe at the start of the month.

Ms Ferris, who used to work behind the kitchen at the Caltex service station at Boyne Island, said running her own cafe was something she'd always wanted to do, and when the opportunity came up, she jumped at the chance.

"I wasn't working at the time and I just saw the cafe up for sale on the classifieds,” Ms Ferris said.

"This is something that I'm really passionate about and it just came up at the right time so we thought we'd go for it.”

Ms Ferris said she was drawn to the cafe because of its quiet location and "great atmosphere”.

With an eye on keeping things simple, Ms Ferris said she hadn't changed much, apart from making the menu a bit smaller.

"Inside it's all pretty much the same, we've moved a few tables around and added a little kiddies' table where they can sit and have their babycinos,” Ms Ferris said.

"We've made the menu smaller and simpler and one thing we're quite passionate about was making sure emergency services are looked after ... especially because Beau and his dad are firefighters.”

The couple will continue to use Sacred Grounds coffee, which they said should keep the regulars happy.

"We've got eggs benny, a big breakfast, breakfast wraps and fresh wraps and sandwiches,” she said.

"We've also got farm fresh avocados picked from my mum's farm at Bororen...and we're also sourcing local honey from Bororen too.”

Ms Ferris said her first seven days of business had been really positive, and although she was a bit nervous, she was focused on becoming "a successful team”.

The cafe is open from 6am to 2pm on weekdays and until midday on the weekend.