'You wanna fight?': Drunk woman scares off campers

A YOUNG woman's offensive behaviour at a Calliope camping ground caused other campers to pack their bags and leave.

Kady Wilson, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance and obstructing police on October 29.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard police were called to a disturbance at the River Ranch camping ground about 10.30pm, and found Wilson there with five friends.

Police prosecutor Sam Pyke said Wilson was "highly intoxicated”, yelling and swearing.

Neighbouring campers, who were there with two young kids, told police that Wilson and her friends had been swearing and playing loud music for hours.

Const Pyke said Wilson approached the other campers and unleashed a barrage of abuse.

She was less than a foot away from a woman's face, yelling; "f*** you... how dare you?”

"I'm not doing any f***ing thing wrong.”

Const Pyke said when the woman attempted reason with Wilson, she responded; "this is a free country, this is our land, you wanna fight?”

Wilson called the woman a "stupid, fat, white (expletive) and told her to "pack (her) s*** and go”.

Const Pyke said Wilson resisted when she was arrested.

She had to be restrained and placed in a police car, where she began yelling and punching a protective screen.

Wilson attempted to flee the car before putting her foot in the open door so it could not be closed.

She had to be further restrained inside the car.

Const Pyke said the fact children were around and other campers had to leave the site were aggravating features to the matter.

Lawyer Scheryn Aspinall said Wilson, who worked at a caravan park, "accepts her actions were unacceptable”.

"It was completely out of character for her to be carrying on like this,” she said.

Wilson had faced court on a police obstruction charge in the past.

Ms Ho said she had been given the benefit of not having a conviction recorded last time.

"There has to be some deterrence so people are allowed to go to a camp site and have peace and quiet without being abused,” Ms Ho said.

She fined Wilson $500 with a conviction recorded.