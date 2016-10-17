PHOTOS: Central Ln Hotel barmaid a modelling hot shot

REVVING UP: Gladstone will be represented at the 2016 Miss V8 Supercar event at the Gold Coast by Ashleigh Anderson.

YOU may have seen Ashleigh Anderson working behind the bar at the Central Lane Hotel, but this week she'll be strutting her stuff and representing Gladstone at the Miss V8 Supercars at the Gold Coast.

This isn't Ms Anderson's first time at the Supercar event and after performing there last year she hopes to crack into the top 12.

"Last year I didn't place in the top 12 but this year I plan to get in there and do Gladstone proud," she said.

"This is my second year in a row and I feel very privileged to be in it again."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Although there will be the smell of burning rubber in the air and the potential for some high impact crashes, Ms Anderson said her schedule would be very busy.

"There are meet and greets, a charity event, VIP sportswear section, cocktail party and eveningwear judging, bikini judging and swimwear judging," she said.

"Every competition is different and there are some absolutely amazing girls from all around Australia and New Zealand."

"All I'm trying to do is do better than the year before," she said.

Ms Anderson said she hoped to use the event as a stepping stone to get to other competitions so she continue to do what she loves.

"Everyone has their own individual look and for me I think my modelling got me here but I have a big personality and I could talk under water," she said.

"It's all expenses paid and we get treated like royalty down there so it's just going to be so much fun."