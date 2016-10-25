You could entertain the crowd at 2017's Harbour Festival

FREE ENTERTAINMENT: The Australian Beatles wowed the Harbour Festival crowd this year. You could be opening for the main act in 2017.

HOW would you like to be performing centre stage at next year's Harbour Festival?

Gladstone Festivals and Events is looking for a talented local duo, trio or band to entertain on the Marina Main Stage as an opening act to the feature entertainment.

The successful act would perform following the talent quest on April 12, and before the feature act on the Easter long weekend, April 14-16.

Planning for the 2017 festival is well under way, with a number of attractions already locked in.

The greatly-anticipated street parade will return, with the theme this time being 'Ozzie and friends'.

The usual food, fireworks and rides are on again, along with the marina markets, Teddy Bears Picnic and Art in the Park.

The Great Raft Regatta is back for 2017, with expressions of interest for competitors now open.

Musicians interested in performing should phone 4972 5111 or visit gladstonefestival.com/harbourfestival.