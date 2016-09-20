27°
Yeeha! Buckle up and hold on to your hats for Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster

Sarah Barnham
| 20th Sep 2016 1:22 PM
Noel Carbery has the final swing of the axe in the teams butcher-block wood-chopping event at the Calliope rodeo on Saturday.
Noel Carbery has the final swing of the axe in the teams butcher-block wood-chopping event at the Calliope rodeo on Saturday.

IT'S the time of year that gets Gladstone residents ready and rowdy for Calliope Rodeo and Ute Muster.

This year the association celebrates a 30-year history with the event at Calliope Rodeo Ground at the weekend.

The event starts on Friday with poddy rides for children under 14 years of age.

The $10 entry fee also scores day membership.

Prizes to the value at $100 are also up for grabs on Friday.

On Saturday, festivities continue with a barrel race for Gladstone region residents, followed by the open, junior and peewee barrel races.

Up to $300 in prize money is to be won.

For more information about bull riding and ute mustering head to the page at facebook.com/CalliopeRodeo.

