'Worthy': Gladstone streets could become thriving hub of free food

Danielle Ellis at the Fledgling edible garden at the Community Hub. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

IT'S been a European trend for years, and it is well and truly catching on in the bigger cities like Brisbane and Sydney, now a small spark of interest has ignited amongst the Gladstone community.

The urban street food idea has residents replacing council-owned footpaths and nature strips with gardens bursting to life with fruit, vegetables and herbs.

A closer-to-home example of the idea can be seen on a small street on the Sunshine Coast, where 11 neighbours created a community garden stretching from the front of their homes. It is now a free-for-all fruit and veggie patch for anybody who walks by.

POTENTIAL: Minister for the Environment Greg Hunt inspects Urban Food Street in Sunshine Coast with Buderim MP Steve Dickson. Sophie Meixner

The removal of council property also removes its responsibility of the area, which means the money council would spend on mowing and taking care of the area, could go elsewhere.

Gladstone region resident Wayne Bonham said it's a great idea, but street safety and road visibility needed to be the first priority.

"It's certainly not something for all streets, but (it is) a very worthy community project in my opinion," he said.

"How good would it be to spend a few dollars on sleepers and soil instead of council mowing?

"(Even the idea of) planter boxes along the footpaths even in town would be very welcome for those homeless and doing it tough I think."

Council's Environment and Community Services chair councillor Cindi Bush said she was in love with the idea of urban street food, but it was up to Gladstone residents to drive the project.

"I have seen them be so successful in various shapes and sizes all over the world," she said.

"It creates such a high community spirit, becomes an education hub of gardening and allows residents to grow their own produce.

"But the community needs to drive it, not the council, and you can't half heartedly drive a project like this."

Cr Bush said the idea would also be a better option for the ratepayer, as it would no longer be council's responsibly to maintain the area.

"And growing a garden comes at a very low cost to create and maintain, plus you save money on buying produce," she said.

"If it was to go ahead though, it would need to be sensible and residents would need to carefully consider what to plant, as to not attract any unwanted animal species to the street, such as flying foxes."

Mayor Matt Burnett said the idea of ripping out footpaths could become an issue, with people forced to walk on the road and conflicting opinions from neighbours.

"Footpaths are meant for walking on, and yards are for planting," he said.

"And there are rules around what you can and can't plant, especially with power lines or water mains.

"There are lots of things that would need to be considered."

"Suppose if a cul-de-sac of residents brought the idea to council and said they wanted to do it, there's no reason we wouldn't look at it, in fact initially it might even get approved.

"But then you have to think about people moving to town and disagreeing with the idea, and wanting the footpath back, or those that don't maintain their garden, or if council ever needed to chop down a tree that a resident planted because it was a safety hazard ... there would be issues."

Despite this, Cr Burnett said he was all for community gardens to be placed in council reserve areas, such as parks, the city and even council owned buildings.

An example is the Calliope Garden Club's community garden, which is open to the public. Cr Burnett spoke positively on this facility and said he wanted to see more across the region.

Karen Porter warering the Calliope community garden. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA080416COMM

"I think importantly we need to see the idea thriving in a place like a park, I would like to see more community gardens in more parks, and even in the city," he said.

Cr Burnett said if a proposal was to be looked at, residents would need to get in contact with council staff in the Parks and Recreation department, at gladstone.qld.gov.au.